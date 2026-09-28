Rule takers to rule shapers: Can BRICS shift the balance of global power?

By Sohani Singh



The 2026 BRICS Summit has renewed calls for greater representation of the Global South bringing the issue to the centre of debates over global governance. Hosting the summit in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi argued that the Global South should move from being a “rule-taker” to a “rule-shaper”, calling for greater representation in institutions such as the United Nations Security Council. The New Delhi Declaration reinforced this vision, calling for a more representative international order and greater participation of emerging and developing economies in global decision-making. Over the years, as BRICS has expanded beyond its original five members, Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, it has consolidated with new member countries who are also seeking greater influence over the rules that shape the international order. Yet, greater representation does not necessarily translate into greater power. The most pressing question facing BRICS is whether it can convert its growing collective weight into meaningful influence over a global order that has historically been disproportionately shaped by the US and Europe.