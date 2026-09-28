Rule takers to rule shapers: Can BRICS shift the balance of global power?

By Sohani Singh
The 2026 BRICS Summit has renewed calls for greater representation of the Global South bringing the issue to the centre of debates over global governance. Hosting the summit in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi argued that the Global South should move from being a “rule-taker” to a “rule-shaper”, calling for greater representation in institutions such as the United Nations Security Council. The New Delhi Declaration reinforced this vision, calling for a more representative international order and greater participation of emerging and developing economies in global decision-making. Over the years, as BRICS has expanded beyond its original five members, Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, it has consolidated with new member countries who are also seeking greater influence over the rules that shape the international order. Yet, greater representation does not necessarily translate into greater power. The most pressing question facing BRICS is whether it can convert its growing collective weight into meaningful influence over a global order that has historically been disproportionately shaped by the US and Europe.
For BRICS, becoming a rule-shaper will require more than simply gaining seats at the table. This means converting the growing economic and political weight of emerging economies into greater influence over how global institutions operate. The reform priorities of the New Delhi Declaration include reforms to the United Nations, greater quota and voting representation for emerging economies at the International Monetary Fund, reforms to World Bank shareholding, and a stronger multilateral trading system centred on the World Trade Organization. These reform priorities reflect a broader systemic imbalance in global institutions. As the economic importance of the Global South has grown substantially over time, its influence within several institutions of global governance has not always kept pace. BRICS therefore does not necessarily need to replace existing Western-led institutions to reshape the international order. Its influence may instead depend on whether it can generate enough collective bargaining power to reshape their rules, representation, and decision-making structures.
BRICS’ growing size creates a paradox, as one of its greatest strengths may also become one of its biggest challenges. BRICS’ ability to exercise this influence will ultimately depend on whether it can convert shared concerns among its member countries into a common agenda for reform. The grouping brings together countries with different political systems, economic priorities, and strategic relationships with the US and Europe. While members broadly support greater representation for emerging economies, they may not necessarily agree on what a more balanced international order should look like. For India, this distinction is particularly significant, as supporting a more multipolar order does not mean abandoning its extensive economic and strategic partnerships with Western countries, while some BRICS members may favour a more direct challenge to Western influence. BRICS therefore faces a fundamental challenge: its diversity strengthens its claim to represent a wider range of emerging economies, but that same diversity can also make consensus and collective action more difficult.
BRICS’ growing membership gives emerging economies a larger platform to demand greater representation and push institutions to reflect a changing distribution of economic and political power, but converting those demands into lasting influence will require sustained consensus among its members. For India, this makes BRICS a platform through which it can strengthen the voice of the Global South while maintaining its economic and strategic relationships with Western countries. Yet political representation is only one dimension of global power. As BRICS members seek to expand their international influence, a deeper question emerges over whether they can challenge an even more entrenched feature of the international system: the dominance of the US dollar.
(Sohani Singh is a global political analyst, specialising in electoral strategy and public policy. She is an alumnus of King’s College London, where she graduated with a degree in International Relations from the Department of War Studies.She writes prolifically on political communication, electoral dynamics, and the evolving role of digital media in shaping democratic outcomes)
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