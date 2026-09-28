Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Rule takers to rule shapers: Can BRICS shift the balance of global power?

BRICS’ growing membership gives emerging economies a larger platform to demand greater representation and push institutions to reflect a changing distribution of economic and political power, but converting those demands into lasting influence will require sustained consensus among its members.

Published: Sep 28, 2026, 10:40 AM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 12:02 PM IST
Rule takers to rule shapers: Can BRICS shift the balance of global power?

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Ranbir Kapoor turns 44: Decoding his Rs 345 cr net worth, lavish lifestyle & whopping Ramayana fee
2
3
4
5