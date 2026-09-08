Rungta Tea’s Girjesh Rungta: 'We are building depth, not just scale'

We do not try to out-spend them - that would be the wrong fight. National brands have scale and reach, and we respect that. But regional brands like ours can be more agile, more locally relevant, and closer to market feedback. We can respond faster, go deeper in specific geographies, and build the kind of ground-level familiarity that mass media budgets alone cannot create. In our core markets, the product has been our most effective marketing tool. If the tea is genuinely better at a given price point and consistently available, consumers will choose it. That has been our experience across every state we have entered.