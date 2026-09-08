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Rungta Tea’s Girjesh Rungta: 'We are building depth, not just scale'

Rungta Tea aims for 50% growth by 2027, leveraging a 25-year foundation of strong distributor relationships, quality, and robust regional leadership. Targeting UP, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Delhi-NCR, the brand competes with national giants through localised agility, high product quality, strategic portfolio expansion, and trusted ground-level presence.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 05:03 PM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 05:23 PM IST
Rungta Tea’s Girjesh Rungta: 'We are building depth, not just scale'

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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