Rungta Tea’s Girjesh Rungta: 'We are building depth, not just scale'

Girjesh Rungta set up Rungta Tea in the year 2001 as an entity within Rungta Group, the family firm. His strategy is based on a philosophy of quality, commitment and relationships, and Girjesh Rungta won't let these principles slip through in tough times, which is shown by the fact that the company has grown by nearly 50 per cent year-over-year post-Covid. His 92% distributor retention rate over a 24-year span shows that he treats partners more like family than as channels. At the moment, he is growing faster while staying loyal to the values that established Rungta Tea.
Q1. Rungta Tea has set a clear target of 50% turnover growth by 2027. What is driving this ambition, and why now?
The timing is deliberate. We have spent 25 years building the right foundation - distribution networks, quality systems, and trade relationships that are genuinely durable. We are now at a stage where we can enter new markets in a more structured and controlled way, supported by stronger systems and leadership. The ambition exists because the infrastructure to support it already does. We are not announcing a target and then figuring out how to achieve it. The work has already begun.
Q2. Strengthening regional leadership has been a visible part of this growth phase. What does that mean for Rungta Tea specifically?
It means placing the right leaders in the right markets before we need them, not after. You cannot pursue 50% growth across a region as large and diverse as North India without senior leadership that understands the ground. We have always believed that people and relationships are the real infrastructure of any FMCG business. Strengthening regional leadership is simply us taking that belief seriously at scale.
Q3. Which markets are you prioritising, and how do you decide when a market is ready for deeper investment?
Our priority corridors right now are UP, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Delhi NCR. The decision to deepen investment in any market comes down to three things - supply chain readiness, distributor infrastructure, and early consumer signals. We do not enter a market with the full portfolio on day one. We seed it, watch how the product performs, and scale only when the trust is there. It typically takes us about three years to reach full commercial momentum in a new market. That is not a constraint - it is the model.
Q4. Rungta Tea competes in a category dominated by large national brands. How do you win without matching their advertising spend?
We do not try to out-spend them - that would be the wrong fight. National brands have scale and reach, and we respect that. But regional brands like ours can be more agile, more locally relevant, and closer to market feedback. We can respond faster, go deeper in specific geographies, and build the kind of ground-level familiarity that mass media budgets alone cannot create. In our core markets, the product has been our most effective marketing tool. If the tea is genuinely better at a given price point and consistently available, consumers will choose it. That has been our experience across every state we have entered.
Q5. Rungta Tea is also expanding its product portfolio as part of this growth strategy. How do you think about introducing new products without diluting what the brand stands for?
Every product we introduce has to clear the same bar as everything else we make - it has to be genuinely better than what the consumer can find at that price point. The Real Taste Masala Chai entering Delhi-NCR is a good example. It is not a new experiment. It is a blend that has already been proven across multiple markets before being brought to a new one. That is how we approach the portfolio. We do not launch for the sake of launching. We bring something to a market when we are confident it belongs there.
Q6. What does Rungta Tea look like at the end of this growth roadmap in 2027?
A stronger, deeper version of what we are today. Not a different brand - a more present one. We want to be the dominant tea choice in every market we currently serve and meaningfully established in the new ones we are entering. The 50% growth target is a commercial milestone, but what it really represents is trust - more consumers, more trade partners, more states where Rungta Tea is the brand people reach for without thinking twice. That kind of quiet loyalty is what we have been building towards for 25 years. 2027 is the next marker on that journey, not the destination.
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