/Rustomjee introduces exclusive payment plan - own a Rustomjee Home at just 10% advance

Incorporated in 1995, Keystone Realtors Limited is one of the prominent MMR based real estate developers and a leader in the redevelopment space. The company has a substantial portfolio of projects spanning the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), with 39 Completed Projects, 17 Ongoing Projects and 21 Forthcoming Projects that cover all price points from Mass Market to Luxury. So far, the company has delivered over 29+ million square feet of construction area, with a pipeline of over 46 million square feet of construction area in the works. A strategic asset-light approach, an integrated real estate development model, and a strong eye for quality and detail gives the Company's management team an edge over its peers. By successfully housing 19000+ families including re-housing 1900+ existing families through several redevelopment projects, the company has detailed understanding of (re)development process and is committed to generating value for all its stakeholders.