Saathvik T Sajith, a 12th-grade student, builds an AI smartwatch to help epilepsy patients

Saathvik T Sajith, a 12th-grade student, has created something quite extraordinary. He'd seen his mother battle epilepsy, witnessed her seizures, and the difficulties that followed. His goal was to design a device that would allow his mother and countless others with epilepsy to live more freely. With hard work and determination, he has now developed Auracle, an AI-powered smartwatch that alerts caregivers in real time during seizure-related falls.

Saathvik has worked with research teams in the US for over a year. The innovation has already won international recognition, and he was recently a finalist at the AI Impact Summit. If scaled, this innovation could transform epilepsy care and ensure patients get immediate medical help.

The product is called Auracle. When someone falls while wearing the watch, a notification will be sent to the family member’s phone. This can save lives because the patient will get immediate medical help. A similar product is available only in the US and Europe, costs around Rs 1 lakh, and has to be imported. Auracle is much more affordable and is helpful for millions of patients.

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Saathvik's inspiration behind the invention

Growing up witnessing his mother, Roshna’s, seizures, life-threatening falls, and struggles, Saathvik aimed to develop a device that could help his mother and many other epilepsy patients lead a normal life. From childhood, he had to deal with emergencies, which inspired him to develop this product.

National and international awards

Saathvik has applied for a patent for his invention. He has also received recognition and awards for innovation, including the National Winner of the India AI Impact Festival 2025 (Government of India, Intel, CBSE, NITI Aayog), the Future Port Youth Award, Prague, and the Changemaker Award by Moonshot Innovators in the US. He has also presented a research paper at the International Conference for Health & Medicine 2025.

He is also invited to present at India-AI Impact Global Summit 2026 with the French president, Bill Gates, Sundar Pichai, Mukesh Ambani and many other tech leaders as attendees.

Saathvik's education qualifications

Saathvik has completed a robotics course at IIT Madras. He has also done an AI Fundamentals course at IBM SkillsBuild, along with learning Chip Design: RISC-V on FPGA (Samsung–VSD program).

Research behind his invention

Saathvik has been associated with Algoverse, a US-based Machine Learning (ML) and AI research programme, as a research associate and collaborated with a biomedical implants researcher at the University of Oregon for mentorship.

He also obtained clinical guidance from a Bangalore-based neurologist specialising in epilepsy.

Saathvik and his family believe that Auracle can be available at an estimated price of Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000, making it far more accessible in the Indian context.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)