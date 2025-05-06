Sai Ganga Panakeia Launches VPK42 Fingerprinting Device ‘Docture-Poly’

In a bold stride towards redefining global personalised healthcare, Sai Ganga Panakeia has unveiled its groundbreaking innovation — a next-generation metabolic fingerprinting device, developed after three decades of pioneering translational research by Dr Ravishankar Polisetty. This is not just another health gadget; it is a new era in personalised medicine.

The device, based on Dr Polisetty’s intensive work in translational Ayurveda and advanced Vata-Pitta-Kapha (VPK) modelling, deciphers an individual’s unique metabolic variability to generate personalised dietary, fitness, and wellness recommendations. Through this innovation, Sai Ganga Panakeia has developed the world’s first VPK42 fingerprinting model that captures nuanced physiological signals with unmatched precision.

Overcoming major technological challenges — including optimising sensors, calibrating for VPK-based variability, solving FIFO buffer limitations, and establishing seamless, secure communication protocols between devices and AWS servers — the company has achieved a technical breakthrough. Today, it is one of the very few organisations outside the United States that implements advanced encryption protocols for the secure transfer and integrity of patient data.

Unlike existing wearable devices that primarily use PPG sensors for limited vital tracking, this technology stands unique. As highlighted by the USFDA’s 2023 report, which stated that current wearable devices were ineffective for accurate glucose monitoring, Sai Ganga Panakeia’s innovation presents a radically different and superior data modelling algorithm that provides:

A unique metabolic fingerprint (VPK42).

Rough biochemical estimates, enhancing clinical monitoring without invasive sampling.

At a recent conference in Hyderabad, Dr. Polisetty also passionately addressed the decline of India’s indigenous electronics manufacturing — once centred in cities like Hyderabad, and unveiled Sai Ganga Panakeia’s ambitious strategy to restore India’s dominance through AI, robotics, and personalized medical technology.

The company’s larger mission is clear: Develop a fully indigenous robotic architecture to automate clinics, hospitals, and patient care. Transform India into the health capital of the world.

Product and Offer Details:

Currently, the device is available for a limited-time pre-booking offer at ₹34,000, with the unique advantage that four users can be enrolled under a single registration.

Your digital metabolic doctor — a personalised health guide — is now within your reach, helping you monitor, understand, and restore your health with individualised precision.

Why wait?

Be a part of this healthcare revolution.

Pre-book today and experience a future where personalised wellness is the new standard.

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Lt’s consumer connect initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)