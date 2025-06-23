Sajjan Gill: Building Conbun From A Vision To A Movement

Advancements in the digital sphere have greatly democratised education. However, they have also made unverified advice readily available across platforms like social media, blogs, and the rapidly evolving ChatGPT, substituting expertise with informal advice.

Sajjan Gill claims he noticed this persistent yet overlooked gap: People were making important decisions based on guesswork instead of guidance. With years of expertise in management and hospitality, he recognised the potential of a platform that could deliver trusted advice across key areas of life. This led to Conbun, Sajjan’s digital consultancy platform, which aims to empower individuals with expert-backed clarity in life’s important decisions.

At the heart of Conbun lies a deeply personal “why.” “I’ve watched friends and colleagues rely on opinions when they really needed expert input,” says Sajjan. “The stakes were too high to keep ignoring it.” This frustration fueled a mission to make reliable guidance as accessible as the internet.

But no meaningful journey is without its trials. Sajjan recalls early skepticism from both users and professionals. “There were days we questioned whether people would trust a platform over their neighbour’s advice,” he shares. “But we kept refining the product, bringing in real experts, and listening to what users needed most.”

His resilience wasn’t just about endurance; it was strategic. “Innovation isn’t always about creating something new, it’s often about solving old problems better,” he adds.

Conbun claims its mission aligns clearly with Sajjan’s values. “The aim isn’t just to solve problems, but refine how we do that, ethically and transparently.”

Sajjan claims his story reflects everything that Conbun stands for, clarity in a world full of noise and support where it matters most.

About Conbun

Conbun claims it is a comprehensive online consultancy platform designed to bridge the gap between everyday people and certified, trusted experts. The platform has 12 powerful categories already live, including Stylists, Chefs, Event Planners, Nutritionists, Personal Care, Child Care, Mind Coaches, Digital Skills, Dance Instructors, Career Coaches, Finance, and Stock and crypto. Founded by Sajjan Gill, the platform claims to make professional guidance for daily needs accessible and affordable.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)