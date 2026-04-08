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NewsConsumer connectSasilekha Nair’s engagement across pageantry, business, and cultural activities in organised platforms
SASILEKHA NAIR

Sasilekha Nair’s engagement across pageantry, business, and cultural activities in organised platforms

Sasilekha Nair is a beauty queen, IT director, and Bharatanatyam performer known for winning Mrs. Grand Universe and corporate leadership.

|Last Updated: Apr 09, 2026, 06:01 PM IST|Source:
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Sasilekha Nair’s engagement across pageantry, business, and cultural activities in organised platforms

Sasilekha Nair was involved with pageantry, business activities in the private sector and cultural programming through her participation in formal events in these areas.

Within the pageantry segment, she participated in both nationally and internationally located competitions, held within predetermined formats. In 2018, she represented the state of Kerala when she received the title of Mrs. India Kerala and went on to be awarded with the title of Mrs. India Asia International All Nations 2018, which allowed her to represent India at the Mrs. Asia International pageant. She was also named Mrs. Asia International Charming in 2018 at an event in Rayong, Thailand. In 2021 she won the title of Mrs. Grand Universe. Originally this event was scheduled as an in-person multiple-day event to be held in Manila, Philippines; however, due to COVID-19 restrictions it was held as an online event.

Outside of pageantry, Nair is also involved with private companies that are incorporated within the technology industry. She has held director level positions for both IQMatrix Infoways Solutions Private Limited and GRIDZONE Integrated Innovative Technologies Private Limited, both of which provide Services related to software development and Digital Solutions. These companies operate under the larger context of India's Information Technology Services sector, in which project-based work, as well as technical support, is a large portion of the business conducted by these companies.

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Nair is also associated with cultural activities in the form of Bharatanatyam and related programs. Her area of involvement is the performance aspect of Bharatanatyam and participation in cultural arts education initiatives, which are typically offered through institutions (e.g. schools, colleges and universities) or cultural lines.

Her engagement across these areas is reflected through participation in organised systems such as pageantry competitions, corporate structures and cultural programmes, each operating within defined formats and institutional frameworks.

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