SCIPL reinforces its role in building sustainable public infrastructure across India

As India accelerates investments in public and institutional infrastructure, Swadeshi Civil Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. (SCIPL) is strengthening its position as a long-term execution partner in nation-building, backed by nearly five decades of experience in government-led infrastructure development.

Established in 1977, SCIPL has contributed to the construction of critical public assets across the country, including court complexes, hospitals, institutional campuses, transport infrastructure, stadium facilities, and government buildings. The company works closely with central and state government agencies such as CPWD, PWD, NCRTC, HSCC, RITES, and the Airports Authority of India, delivering projects aligned with public service and civic needs.

With a sustained execution footprint and an annual turnover of approximately Rs 640 crore in 2025, SCIPL continues to operate at scale while maintaining delivery discipline, quality standards, and safety compliance across multi-location projects.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Leadership Driving Long-Term Infrastructure Growth

SCIPL employs over 250 professionals comprising engineers, architects, supervisors, and technical specialists. The organisation’s operational model focuses on managing complex, large-scale public infrastructure projects while ensuring consistency in execution across geographies.

Following a leadership transition in 2011, SCIPL expanded its operational vision beyond domestic boundaries. Under the leadership of Mr. Ankit Goel, building on the foundation laid by Mr. Ram Avtar, the company strengthened its pan-India presence and initiated selective international forays, while retaining its core focus on government infrastructure delivery.

Integrating Sustainability into Construction Practices

Sustainability has emerged as a key pillar of SCIPL’s construction approach. The company has adopted curing compound technology across project sites to significantly reduce water consumption during construction, without transferring additional costs to clients.

SCIPL has set a target to save approximately 16 crore litres of water by 2030 through continued implementation of water-efficient construction techniques. These efforts align with broader national priorities around environmental conservation and responsible infrastructure development.

The organisation’s leadership was recently recognised at The Times of India’s ET Industry Changemakers platform, where Mr. Ram Avtar received the Excellence in Social Change award, acknowledging SCIPL’s long-term commitment to community impact, sustainability, and people-centric growth.

People-Centric Culture and Workforce Retention

SCIPL’s emphasis on long-term employee engagement was reflected during its Annual Day 2025 celebrations, held over two days in New Delhi. The internal event brought together employees from multiple project sites and included team activities, recognition programmes, and Long-Term Service Awards honouring employees with 5 to 25 years of service.

The initiative highlighted the company’s belief that durable public infrastructure is built on stable teams, institutional knowledge, and workforce continuity.

Key Highlights:

Nearly 47 years of experience in institutional and public infrastructure development in India

in institutional and public infrastructure development in India Execution of courts, hospitals, campuses, transport infrastructure, stadiums, and government facilities

Long-standing collaborations with central and state government agencies , including CPWD, PWD, NCRTC, HSCC, RITES, and Airports Authority of India

, including CPWD, PWD, NCRTC, HSCC, RITES, and Airports Authority of India Rs 640 crore annual turnover in 2025 , reflecting sustained execution scale

, reflecting sustained execution scale Adoption of water-efficient construction practices , with a target to save approximately 16 crore litres of water by 2030

, with a target to save approximately 16 crore litres of water by 2030 Strong people-first culture supported by long-term employee retention and institutional continuity

Looking Ahead

As India continues to expand its public and institutional infrastructure footprint, SCIPL remains focused on execution-led growth, sustainable construction practices, and leadership-driven development. With nearly 47 years in the sector, the company continues to support evolving infrastructure requirements while aligning operational performance with national development goals.

To get the information about the projects and sustainability initiatives of SCIPL, visit: https://www.swadeshicipl.com/

https://www.swadeshicipl.com/

https://www.instagram.com/swadeshicipl/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/swadeshicipl/

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.