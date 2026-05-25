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NewsConsumer connectScoutBetter raises bar in hiring with $5M AI career platform built for outcomes
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ScoutBetter raises bar in hiring with $5M AI career platform built for outcomes

ScoutBetter is an AI career platform helping job seekers optimize applications, improve hiring outcomes, and build data-driven job search strategies.

|Last Updated: May 25, 2026, 01:23 PM IST|Source:
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ScoutBetter raises bar in hiring with $5M AI career platform built for outcomes

ScoutBetter is an AI career platform helping job seekers optimise applications, improve hiring outcomes, and build data-driven job search strategies.  Today, a typical job seeker applies to 200+ jobs, customises every résumé, and still doesn't know if what they're doing is right. The problem isn't effort; it's strategy. That's the gap ScoutBetter was designed to fill. But for co-founder Rakshith Reddy Gopidi, it wasn't a market insight so much as an experience as an international student in the US: repetitive, uncertain and disheartening. “It felt like shouting into an abyss”, he says. "You apply, you wait, and you never know what made the difference." Disappointment that leads to a problem that needs solving. Co-founded with Raghav Kapoor Gupta, both Computer Science Engineering graduates and batchmates from NIIT University, Rajasthan, ScoutBetter has become a $5 million AI-powered career platform built completely bootstrapped with a global team of 80+. 

While most hiring platforms focus on the number of listings and applications, ScoutBetter is the other way around. By looking at the link between a candidate, the roles they apply to, and what they get in return, this employer-focused hiring marketplace is building a data-informed picture of what drives results. "You shouldn't position your career on guesswork it should run on intelligence, clarity and direction," says Raghav. 

In practice, the platform covers the entire lifecycle of job search: resume polishing, job identification in company career pages, custom application, and interview prep, where AI and humans work together. To date, it has handled millions of applications across the United States, creating thousands of prospects for interviews for students, early-career professionals and international applicants. 

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Creating the Intelligence Layer 

ScoutBetter is changing from a purely application platform to an AI-powered career agent, which tells candidates where they position, what skill gaps they have, and their odds of success at different roles. Developed by CTO Nayan Reddy, a BITS Pilani graduate who has 5+ years of experience, the focus of the system is pattern recognition, feedback and real-life results, all without raising a penny of external capital. 

The company, a $5 million AI career platform, was founded in 2023 by Rakshith Reddy Gopidi and Raghav Kapoor Gupta. ScoutBetter is headquartered in the US with a distributed +80 team, serving users across the US and India. 

 

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)

 

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