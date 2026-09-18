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Seema Singh’s 'Saree Utsav – Virasat': Where India's heritage finds a new fashion voice

Through Saree Utsav – Virasat* and SS by Seema Singh, Singh is doing more than just establishing a platform for fashion. She is establishing a movement for recognizing the heritage of India, giving respect to its craftsmen and moving forward with saree, which is India’s pride and heritage.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 07:05 PM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 08:33 PM IST
Seema Singh’s 'Saree Utsav – Virasat': Where India's heritage finds a new fashion voice

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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