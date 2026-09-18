From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, 250+ sarees narrate the artistic legacy, identity, and heritage of India: For Seema Singh, the saree is much more than just the attire. It is the legacy of India—woven for centuries by artisans, preserving the identity of communities and the legacy that survived through centuries.
Taking the legacy on a whole new platform, Seema Singh started 'Saree Utsav-Virasat,' a three-day-long festival celebrating India's unique tradition of handmade textiles. The idea reflects the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi about projecting India's tradition of craftsmanship in the international arena along with promoting its craftsmen and communities.
What is remarkable about the project is that Seema Singh's connection to Indian textiles is nothing new. For the last five or six years, she has been constantly advocating the saree, Indian craftsmanship, and tradition of textiles through fashion shows and her presence in public.
The Virasat exhibition featured more than 250 sarees from all around India, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, giving rise to an amazing display of the cultural variety that India has. Some of the regional styles included Chikankari of Lucknow, Paithani of Maharashtra, Patola of Gujarat, Banarasi Silk of Varanasi, Madhubani of Bihar, Kashmiri embroidery and Tussar Silk of Rajasthan.
However, each of the sarees was part of a bigger picture – the story of the artisan.
For Seema Singh, the preservation of Indian textiles is synonymous with the nurturing of those who create them. She makes it a point to focus on traditional artisans, weavers, and karkhanas in her bid to ensure that India's age-old artistry gets its due importance in today's world of fashion.
With her fashion brand called 'SS by Seema Singh,' Seema Singh is taking things one step ahead with her mission. She wants to see to it that the saree is no more regarded as a piece of traditional attire but is seen for what it truly is – Indian pride, elegance, culture, and identity.
One woman who can inspire many to don their sarees gracefully and stylishly is none other than Seema Singh. She has inspired many to wear a saree with pride once again.
It was also a way of uniting some key people of politics as well as Bollywood. While Amruta Fadnavis had supported this campaign, famous celebrities like Padma Shri, Raveena Tandon, Sonali Bendre, Rupali Ganguly, and Hina Khan were also part of the Utsav.
In the present time, where fashion industries all around the world are trying to find inspiration from authentic stories, it gives a clear message through the Virasat campaign of Seema Singh that India does not need any external help, as the most inspiring stories of Indian fashion already exist within its own heritage.
Through Saree Utsav – Virasat* and SS by Seema Singh, Singh is doing more than just establishing a platform for fashion. She is establishing a movement for recognizing the heritage of India, giving respect to its craftsmen, and moving forward with saree, which is India’s pride and heritage.
As Indians put on sarees, they put on their heritage.
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