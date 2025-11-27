Senco Gold And Diamonds Unveils 'Senco Di Wedding – Before The Vows' A Luxury Pre-Wedding Experience Celebrating Love And Timeless Craftsmanship

Senco Gold and Diamonds, a highly reputed jewellery house in India with its tradition and workmanship, has introduced Senco Wedding Before The Vows, which is a luxury experience before the wedding as a perfect way to retain the picture of the contemporary Indian weddings. Incorporating both emotion and tradition with modern-day elegance, the effort brings out the very close moments spent by the couples before being ready to embark on their big day journey. The experience will also soon be made available in other cities since it has been introduced successfully.

In the first issue, ten selected couples were taken on a submersive day out at a luxurious five-star resort, carefully designed to celebrate the emotional and festive mood of Indian weddings. The event included customised hairdressing, games for couples, activities, and a special photoshoot before the wedding, boosted by the luxurious bridal jewellery of Senco. Their memories and moments were held in a well-coordinated pre-wedding album, which made the day a great memory.

The project is about Senco being convinced that a wedding is not a ceremony per se, but a personal tale of love, commitment and meaningful relations. Before The Vows: Before The Vows was designed as a medium to commemorate these precious occasions by giving one a sense of being heartfelt, luxurious, and with a strong sense of connection with the Indian wedding culture.

A Legacy and Love Vision.

Regarding the initiative, Joita Sen, who is a Director and Head of Marketing and Design, said:

At Senco Gold and Diamonds, a wedding is a personal tale of love and expectations. In the case of Senco Di Wedding -Before The Vows, we tried to create a warm, lavish mood that celebrates couples as they head to a new stage. This project is grounded in our 85-year tradition, where we unite emotion, luxury, and the traditional art of our bridal collections.

Beauty is about creating generations of beauty through art

The event highlighted the rich heritage of Senco in the bridal craftsmanship by way of innovative partnerships. The contemporary but culturally grounded aesthetics were introduced by the designer Roy Calcutta Abhishek Roy, who would style each piece of an outfit to fit the beauty of the jewellery. Dressed up by renowned make-up artist, Abhijeet Chanda and his team of experts, gave the whole experience a glow of natural beauty in the couple, using dazzling, graceful appearance on the couple.

The designer, Abhishek Roy (Roy Calcutta), of the firm Senco Di Wedding - Before The Vows commented, Purée, Folding into a piece of cloth and steel was designing the feelings. All our glances are based on the beautiful, silent moments that couples spend before starting a new life. The jewellery of Senco has a tradition, and affection, and it easily transforms any outfit into a classic piece of jewellery.

Speaking of the experience, the makeup artist, Abhijeet Chanda, said that in my case, it is the bridal beauty that should add to who I am. Senco jewellery already has so much class, therefore we envisioned soft and elegant appearance that allows the love of the couple to shine through. It was a blessing to have been included in these close, happy hours.

The Celebration of Love Across India

Before The Vows, participants will be prominently displayed on various billboards, and their appearance will be filled with love and the representation of the classic Vivah Collection of Senco. The digital amplification will involve the behind-the-scenes content, a couple of stories, influencer partnerships, and compelling social content that can be used to expand the wedding narrative to a broader audience.

Together with the experiential celebration, Senco Gold & Diamonds has already declared special wedding-season deals under the label Senco Di Wedding:

The jewellery will be sold at special discounts on wedding and gifting jewellery.

Weekly lucky draws

Bumper Prize Jewellery Voucher: 10 lakh rupees.

On old gold exchange, 0% deduction.

An opportunity to win a honeymoon package and a five-star dining experience for couples.

The purpose of these offers is to make one of the wedding shopping processes memorable, meaningful and rewarding to the customers within the nation.

About Senco Gold & Diamonds

Senco Gold & Diamonds has an amazing history of 85 years and is regarded as one of the most beloved jewellery brands in India with its crafting, innovative and wide-rooted heritage. Having 185+ outlets in the world, the brand is acclaimed in terms of mastery in gold, diamond, polki, platinum and handcrafted jewellery that is driven by the artistic eminence of karigars in Bengal. Senco has been a traditional secret blended with modern film, and they have managed to make jewellery that will capture the heritage of the people, but at the same time, appeal to the modern consumer.

To learn about it, go to: sencogoldanddiamonds.com.

