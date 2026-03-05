Sevora launches in Kolkata, introducing India’s first Stylist-Led fashion commerce platform

The first fashion industry with a stylist head is Sevora, an Indian-based fashion brand that opened in Kolkata, offering a new type of fashion as a service, where the convenience of e-commerce is merged with the personalised service of styling at home.

The brand will respond to an increasing gap in fashion retailing, whereby online shopping may not be accompanied by expertise and result in a high rate of returns, and offline shopping may be time-intensive and less accessible. Professional stylists are brought to the centre of the shopping experience through the platform and encourage consumers to make confident and informed choices on fashion.

Sevora pursues the curated commerce business model that is structured based on direct collaboration with designer labels and luxury brands. It has a hybrid Outright Purchase and Sale-or-Return (SOR) business model that allows the platform to provide an even-handed choice and allows the onboarding of new brands.

This model will enable stylists to prescribe entire looks and make the shopping process more directed and customised. Meanwhile, the hybrid inventory strategy assists the brand in successfully controlling the inventory and remaining capital-efficient. By doing so, Sevora is a tech-driven B2B2C business, where brands, stylists, and consumers engage with each other using a curated and service-based commerce model.

The online business already has a team of professional stylists and provides a selection of over 10 excellent designer brands. Kolkata was also an ideal location to start the brand since it has a great culture of craftsmanship, tailoring and self-expression. Having consumers with a sense of fit, fabric, and considerate fashion preferences, the city will offer a perfect setting to develop and perfect the Sevora model to be extended to other markets.

During the launch, Mashum Mollah, Founder, Sevora, remarked, Fashion has always been personal, but the shopping experience has become even more impersonal. Sevora has been designed to reunite human knowledge with the heart of fashion discovery and create an ecosystem in which stylists are not only the services but the primary value-creators.

We provide stylists with the capability to escalate their expertise with the help of a data-driven curation engine that takes into account body type and colour analysis, style profiling, a stylist 's-specific CRM, and a lookbook engine that builds personalised outfits. The infrastructure will enable us to provide uniform, scalable and very personalised styling experiences.

He said, according to industry estimates, over 30 per cent of the online fashion orders in India are refunded mostly because of fit, quality mismatch and unadvised purchases. Sevora solves this issue by making informed and confident decisions at the point of discovery.

There are two fundamental services provided on the platform. Its Buy Now allows its customers to buy outfits with an express delivery of 60 minutes in selected PIN codes and with the same-day delivery or next-day delivery in Kolkata. Its flagship service is the Try Now service, where customers arrange a home trial session and invite up to five outfits that have been selected to a 30-minute assisted session where the customer can get to feel the dresses before making a buying decision.

Sevora will roll out its initial physical Experience Centre in Kolkata, and tailor-tailored services after launching the first centre to reinforce its product further. The short-term needs of the company are to broaden its network of stylists, perfect its technology system and refine the customer experience before going selectively to other cities.

Through technological integration, fashion and stylist mastery and selected branded strategic collaborations, Sevora is creating a human-friendly fashion trade platform that aims to operationalise personalised styling to become scalable and accessible.

