Sexologist Dr Saransh Jain receives award for excellence from Canadian govt

Dr. Saransh Jain, renowned Indian sexologist, was conferred an honour by the Government of Canada for his contribution in treating disorders of sexual health and delivering the outcomes. This award recognised Dr. Saransh Jain's social impact and his contribution to evidence-based treatments in sexual medicine and his management of problems like erectile dysfunction (ED), premature ejaculation (PE) and male infertility in patients.
International Recognition for Sexual Health Treatment
The Government of Canada recently recognised Dr. Jain for his patient-centred approach to sexual health care. Dr. Jain’s practice in health care is to determine the underlying cause of sexual dysfunction and to avoid temporary and symptom-directed treatment modalities. Health professionals are becoming more aware of the value of diagnosis and counselling protocols in helping patients with sexual problems – whatever type – and Dr. Jain has long ensured this approach is incorporated into his sexual health care practice.
Integrated approaches are necessary for the treatment of sexual disorders which are often accompanied by substantial physical and psychological components, according to experts.
Multiple Awards and Global Recognition
This is another national (and international) recognition to Dr. Saransh Jain, who is the sole World Book of Records holder in the area of Sexology and has also received awards from the Government of the USA, the UK (London), the UAE (Dubai), Canada, Mauritius, and four other countries for propagating ethical and educational mediums of sexual healthcare.
Dr. Jain has published 200+ medical articles on subjects of sexual dysfunctions, fertility awareness, relationship health, amongst others, which have been featured by national media outlets and have helped increase awareness and status quo among sexual health discussions and have helped normalize these conversations.
He was also featured in the Time, Person of the Year Edition (Time Magazine) as the Most Positively Reviewed Sexologist.
Serving Patients Across India
Dr. Jain is in practice at Dr. SK Jain's Burlington Clinic & Hospital (Lucknow & Mumbai). The patient influx has certainly gone up from all over India as well as abroad as people have now realized the importance of proper treatment for the issues related to sexuality.
Growing Focus on Sexual Health Awareness
Healthcare professionals these days are experiencing how discussions about sexuality and sexual health are becoming more and more comfortable and open to talk about, off course, mostly due to awareness programs led by professionals like Dr. Jain during consultations and education through digital platforms. It has shaped the perspective about sexual wellbeing in a positive manner and made people aware about their bodies in a way where medical science backed knowledge is given priority over the traditional hush-hush and taboo culture.
For more information, readers can go to www.drskjain.com or obtain learning resources on the official YouTube channel www.youtube.com/@drskjains.
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