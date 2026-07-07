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Sexologist Dr Saransh Jain receives award for excellence from Canadian govt

Canada honoured Indian sexologist Dr. Saransh Jain for evidence-based sexual healthcare, global awareness efforts, patient-centred treatment, and international recognition.

Published: Jul 07, 2026, 02:24 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 03:41 PM IST
Sexologist Dr Saransh Jain receives award for excellence from Canadian govt
Image Credit: Dr Saransh Jain Receives Honor of Legacy Award for Excellence in Sexual Healthcare from the Government of Canada

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