In June 2011, fate brought Dr Narayanan face-to-face with a very acrimonious social plight Threat of Hunger in India. He birthed the idea of Anbudan and has since been upholding the concept on purely voluntary grounds, without any kind of sponsorships or donations. It all began in Tiruvannamalai-Barbs of Anbudan cooked for sadhus. Other cities entered the network, and now it stands stretched to 41 cities all over India. In northern areas, Anbudan goes by the name of "Wall of Kindness," while in southern areas, the same name simply remains-Anbudan. The reach is truly enormous, with the number being more than 18,000 meals per day, reportedly.

Dr Narayanan promises to foster Nation First for the continuous advancement of drone technology for the defense of the Nation. By 2030, he aims to bring in high-end models using machine learning and artificial intelligence to see a wider technological impact all over India. He says that his drone research vision is not from an engineering concept per se at the theoretical level but from an applicability viewpoint-actually designing and building drones that are sustainable and can be easily adapted to geographic regions of divergent physical environments and temporal requirements.

Education always remained the fulcrum of Dr Narayanan's dream. In 2012, under the banner of Dr Kalam, he began teaching rural children English and Science. Since then, he has faced dangerous opposition and hurdles for the good of the child in government schools. Blessed has come Project English under his leadership, which ripened into landmark innovations in education.

Different setups and enticing along the path for her. Before deep-diving into good works with Anbudan, Dr Narayanan had dabbled in wildlife photography and aeromodelling. The pandemic has had a deep impact on his career. This is very much because he, along with Anna University, developed Sugaradhana-an organic antimicrobial disinfectant used with an important innovation vis-à-vis the virus.

Moving to the UAE, Dr Narayanan indulged himself in flying and drone technology and became a certified pilot and prominent consultant for leading drone companies of India and the UAE. His deep knowledge of kamikaze and swarm drones earned him the accolades of key industry leaders, including Dr V Somnath, former Chairman of ISRO. He has enhanced drone technology, especially via Operation Sindoor, where his consultation with the reputed drone-based group in India created a glare of perspective for national defense. Since then, he has chosen to stay undercover, shunning public accolades for his works across social media."

He is like a big contrast to other personalities who put themselves in front of every camera and boom set. At present, he is continually cooperating with appropriate agencies in the cinema of integration of technologies such as AI and Machine Learning into drone systems for greater national benefit and efficiency. Drone education and drone building are currently where his heart lies for social and technological improvements.

Dr Karthik Narayanan's track stands as testimony to resilience, innovation, and community spirit. Can the passion and willpower of one man change the lives of others and create futures? His story makes one wonder