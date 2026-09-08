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Sixty years of Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji and a mission that reaches the world

When Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji turns sixty on September 26, thousands of people from India and other parts of the world are expected to come together in Mumbai. The occasion, being held at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, is called Aho Gurudev, 60 Years of an Enlightened Existence.

Published: Sep 08, 2026, 03:37 PM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 03:54 PM IST
Sixty years of Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji and a mission that reaches the world

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Sixty years of Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji and a mission that reaches the world
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