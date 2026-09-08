/Sixty years of Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji and a mission that reaches the world

When Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji turns sixty on September 26, thousands of people from India and other parts of the world are expected to come together in Mumbai. The occasion, being held at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, is called Aho Gurudev, 60 Years of an Enlightened Existence.
The gathering reflects the reach that has grown around his work over the years. His mission has reached people through discourses, retreats and a growing network of followers, along with television platforms including Aastha. Yet, unlike many contemporary spiritual figures, Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji has largely remained away from the regular interview and podcast circuit.
Born in Mumbai on September 26, 1966, he has spent much of his life working around the teachings of Shrimad Rajchandra. The organisation built around those teachings has now expanded across countries, with spiritual activities running alongside work in healthcare, education, social welfare and community development.
A mission built around a spiritual text
At the centre of the mission is the work of Shrimad Rajchandra, the Jain poet, philosopher and reformer of the nineteenth century.
Shrimad Rajchandra is also known for his connection with Mahatma Gandhi. Gandhi met him in Mumbai in 1891 after returning from England, and the two remained in contact later, including through correspondence during Gandhi's years in South Africa. Their relationship later became the subject of Yugpurush, a play produced by the mission. The production has completed more than a thousand performances and has been staged in seven languages.
Another important part of Shrimad Rajchandra's work is the Atmasiddhi Shastra. The text consists of 142 verses dealing with the nature of the soul and spiritual understanding. Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji completed his doctoral study on the work.
The text has remained central to his teachings and to the larger mission. In that sense, the organisation is not built only around the personality of its spiritual leader. Its foundation is a body of philosophical work, with Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji taking on the role of an interpreter and teacher.
A spiritual centre that grew outside the big cities
The journey of the mission began in Mumbai, but one of its most important centres is located away from the country's major urban centres.
In 2001, the Shrimad Rajchandra Ashram was established in Dharampur in Gujarat's Valsad district. The centre now serves as the international headquarters of the mission. Dharampur is located in a tribal region of south Gujarat and has some of the state's poorer rural communities around it.
This location has also shaped the organisation's service work.
Through Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care, the mission now runs more than 50 projects covering areas such as healthcare, education, women's empowerment, tribal development, environmental work, animal welfare and emergency relief. These activities have expanded beyond India as well.
Since 2020, Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care has held Special Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council. The status reflects the organisation's established record of work in the social and development space.
Healthcare has become one of the most visible parts of that work.
Shrimad Rajchandra Hospital and Research Centre started in 2004 with 40 beds. By 2013, the hospital had grown to 100 beds and was treating around 100,000 patients each year. By 2017, patient numbers had pushed the facility beyond its rated occupancy.
In 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a new 250-bed multi-specialty charitable hospital at the site. The hospital is NABH-accredited and has First Referral Unit status from the Gujarat government. It provides treatment free of cost or at heavily subsidised rates.
The mission's work in Dharampur also includes education. It has established the first science college serving a catchment area of 238 villages and operates the Shrimad Rajchandra Sarvamangal Centre of Excellence for Women.
A growing base of young followers
The profile of the people associated with the mission is another part of its story.
The organisation reports 77 youth centres and 150 children's centres across the world. Its audience also includes people from professional and highly educated backgrounds.
This is significant because younger and professionally established audiences are often seen as moving away from organised religious and spiritual institutions. In this case, the experience has been different.
The mission has continued to attract young people who engage with its teachings and activities.
On September 26, a group of young seekers from different parts of the world is expected to formally enter a life of renunciation through the Atmarpit Diksha. Their decision marks another part of the mission's continuing spiritual journey.
A different approach to forgiveness
Among the teachings associated with Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, forgiveness has become an important theme.
The idea goes beyond simply apologising or being kind to someone who has caused hurt. In his approach, forgiveness requires a person to let go of the identity created around being wronged.
The event that caused the hurt cannot be changed. What can change is whether a person continues to carry that experience.
This understanding is closely linked to Samvatsari, the concluding day of Paryushan Mahaparva. This year, Samvatsari will be observed on September 15. On the day, Jains seek forgiveness from every living being they may have hurt during the previous year, whether knowingly or unknowingly.
For the mission, the practice is not simply a yearly ritual. It represents a larger idea of examining one's own actions and learning to release resentment.
What happens during the 60th year
The celebrations around Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji's sixtieth year are also expected to look beyond a birthday celebration.
The two-day programme in Mumbai is being used as a platform for announcing new spiritual and service initiatives. These will build on areas of work that the mission has already been pursuing.
The morning programme on September 26 includes the Symphony of Global Wishes, the Atmarpit Diksha and felicitations from revered spiritual masters and public figures.
The closing evening will include a musical based on Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji's life. The musical has been scripted and will be performed by devotees. A commemorative volume will also be released worldwide. Both days will conclude with a discourse.
A mission that has largely stayed away from the spotlight
For an organisation that now has a presence across six continents, its relatively limited mainstream media visibility stands out.
There have been occasions when senior public figures have attended its programmes. Union Minister Piyush Goyal was present at the inauguration of its Borivali centre, while Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has attended its Paryushan celebrations.
Yet these appearances did not receive the level of media attention that similar events involving prominent spiritual organisations often attract.
That raises an interesting question as Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji enters his sixtieth year.
The mission has grown from its beginnings in Mumbai to a large spiritual and service network. It has built a major healthcare institution, expanded its education work, developed programmes for women and tribal communities and created a following that now stretches across six continents.
Much of this has happened from Dharampur, a place that many Indians may struggle to locate on a map.
The Aho Gurudev gathering may therefore be more than a celebration of sixty years. It could also bring wider attention to a mission that has spent much of its journey building its work quietly, away from the centre of the public spotlight.
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