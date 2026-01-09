Smarter Hiring, Bigger Impact: Why Recruiters Are Becoming Business-Critical

AI has redefined how recruiters measure talent, and what defines hiring success. Amidst the volume of applications, hiring time is becoming critical alongside talent quality – making it imperative to balance speed, skills, and ROI. As a result, recruiters are leaning on data technology and AI for ground-level assessments, spending more time on evaluating value than filtering through volume. With 52% of recruiters in India prioritising smarter hiring technology, AI is turning recruiters into the ultimate filter for talent signal and business fit.

In the first episode of Zee Media’s special series, ‘Beyond AI, CVs & JDs’ with LinkedIn, Ruchee Anand, Head of LinkedIn Talent & Learning Solutions, India, and Sanjeev Jain, Chief Operating Officer of Wipro, discuss how AI is rewriting recruiters’ priorities, reshaping success metrics, and helping them evolve into strategic talent advisors.

Hiring faster = good. Hiring smarter = better. Hiring with business intent = critical

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Today’s recruiters are operating with a very different mandate. According to data by LinkedIn, the top priorities for Indian recruiters are finding high-quality candidates with transferable skills (52%), adopting smarter hiring technology (52%) and in tandem, proving the ROI of hiring investments to C-suite leaders (46%). This shift reflects a broader move away from transactional hiring towards business-linked outcomes.

During the episode, Anand captures this evolution clearly. Recruiters, she notes “are shifting focus today from cost per hire to revenue per employee,” from filling roles quickly to ensuring each hire drives measurable impact. Organisations are increasingly evaluating recruitment not by how little they spend, but by how effectively hiring strengthens workforce performance, productivity, and overall business output.

AI is powering smarter, intuitive, and strategic decision making

With rising demand for speed, quality and accuracy, more recruiters are relying on AI-powered tools across stages of the hiring process. From screening and assessments to personalised outreach – AI is increasingly supporting every stage of hiring, but value depends on judgment, governance, and role clarity.

Jain offers a grounded example from Wipro. AI now helps the company create job descriptions that are rooted in skill requirements, ensuring roles are defined by abilities, not titles. He further elaborates on how their systems now screen profiles against these skills-based requirements, reducing manual effort and improving quality of shortlists. Wipro also uses AI to conduct first-round interviews, which improves consistency, reduces bias, and frees recruiters’ time to focus on higher-value work. Jain notes, “AI takes away repetitive cycles so recruiters can spend more time on the things that actually matter.”

Across India, this pattern is accelerating. Recruiters are now using AI to shortlist faster, communicate smarter, personalise engagement, and create more efficient hiring journeys.

The recruiter’s role is now business-critical

No longer seen purely as execution partners, recruiters are increasingly stepping into the role of strategic advisors who influence organisational capability and long-term growth. As Anand notes, this shift was always underway but is now being significantly amplified by AI. With deep visibility into skills, hiring patterns, and talent movement, recruiters bring a unique perspective to workforce strategy. AI amplifies this by giving them access to richer data, allowing them to anticipate needs, consult business leaders, and design talent pipelines aligned to organisational goals.

LinkedIn’s research reinforces this shift, with 90% of recruiters saying AI will elevate them into strategic career advisors, and 89% believing automation will free them for value-added work. As Jain noted, this translates into tangible business impact — improving quality of hire, enhancing productivity and efficiency, and building greater workforce agility — positioning recruiters as true growth partners for the business.

Watch the first episode of Beyond AI, CVs & JDs here:

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)