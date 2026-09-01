/Space of The Greats Group, led by Varun Ajay Joshi, builds career intelligence for AI era

Through SahiJob – Fit hai Toh Hit Hai, the Group is creating an ever-growing ecosystem that connects students, institutions, graduates, professionals, and employers in Mumbai, Dubai, and beyond. For quite some time now, students and parents have been in search of an answer to one of the key questions of life:
What should I do next?
From stream selection after Class 10, taking directions after Class 12, course selection, and preparation to join the workforce after education, career decisions have always been very important.
Perhaps that is why searches like “best career counselling in Mumbai” have been on the rise among students, parents, and young professionals in search of guidance.
But according to Varun Ajay Joshi, the founder and head of Space of The Greats Group, this narrative on careers is changing.
Because career decisions are not made only once in a lifetime.
Careers keep evolving.
Industries change. Skills change. Technology changes. So does the job market.
That thought process is behind the next step in SahiJob – Fit Hai Toh Hit Hai, the Career Intelligence program of the Group.
Beyond Career Counselling
For many years, career counselling has assisted students make crucial academic and professional decisions.
In case of career counselling in Mumbai for students, the objective has always been very simple: know your interest, pick a good option and make an educated decision.
However, the surroundings in which those decisions are made have changed like never before.
Artificial Intelligence has impacted industries. New kinds of jobs are coming up. The way companies recruit has changed. And the graduates joining the work force now might end up taking jobs that don’t even exist today.
This presents a much bigger challenge for Joshi.
The focus cannot be only on guiding someone to take a course or join a particular profession.
It should also include guidance on understanding the changing environment in which the career will evolve.
This is what SahiJob aims to deliver through its broader program:
Whereas for those who have always been on the hunt for the best career counseling services in Mumbai, SahiJob would be their next step.
Not just:
"What career should I choose?"
But also:
"How does the world around my career change?"
Networking From Education to Employment.
SahiJob is creating a rapidly expanding ecosystem between education and employment.
The company has made 100+ institutional and educational partnerships and has expanded its footprint across the education and student ecosystem.
At the same time, SahiJob has built 330+ employment partnerships in Mumbai and Dubai, covering a network that connects 5,000+ companies.
All of which contributes to the vision that is being created.
A better connected journey from:
It is the aim to build stronger ties between the world of career preparation and the world of career reality.
For parents and students seeking top career counseling in Mumbai, this distinction is becoming more and more critical.
Career planning does not come to an end with the selection of a course.
They span from college to work and professional development.
Varun Ajay Joshi Leads the Research and Intelligence of SahiJob.
Leading the grand vision of Space of The Greats Group, Varun Ajay Joshi heads the research, operations and intelligence functions of SahiJob.
His main task is related to building up a proper way of thinking in regards to the Career Intelligence philosophy of SahiJob as well as the changing dynamics between education, employability, employers and workforce changes that take place in the context of the future of work.
Specific methods of research and proprietary intelligent systems used by him are considered confidential and therefore not revealed.
In general, the main goal of his work is to give more understanding of one of the most crucial steps in people's lives - transition from education to the professional life.
While expanding its ecosystem to cover both Mumbai and Dubai, Joshi is focused on building up the intelligence system for the platform while the ecosystem is growing.
The Future of Career Guidance Is Changing
For many years now Mumbai has been one of India's leading centers in terms of education, employment and professional life.
Students, graduates and professionals constantly look for some career guidance, job vacancies and entry into industries that develop.
Search for the best career counselling in Mumbai goes far beyond the simple use of a search engine. This is about uncertainty. People need clarity.
This is where the philosophy on which SahiJob operates begins for Joshi:
"Clarity first. Everything else comes after." The people don't necessarily lack information.
They lack the capacity to understand it.
And in case of careers, that distinction could end up defining years of their decisions.
A New Category in a New World Up until now, the query had been easy:
Where can I find the best career counseling in Mumbai?
But as careers change, even that query may be poised to undergo changes. Career counseling will always be relevant.
But what the future of career development will need might be something beyond. An evolving understanding of the possibilities.
Changing sectors. Employability.
Employers. Skills.
And the future of work.
This is the category in which SahiJob - "Fit hai toh hit hai" is positioning itself.
Career Intelligence.
It is not about becoming just another career counseling site or another jobs site.
It is about creating an ecosystem that connects students, educational institutions, graduates, professionals and employers in the overall journey of a career.
From the best career counseling in Mumbai to the future of Career Intelligence, the aim is to equip individuals with knowledge to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.
The philosophy at Varun Ajay Joshi and Space of The Greats Group has always been clear-cut:
“First, clarity. Then, everything else.”
Through SahiJob, the philosophy has evolved into a vision.
From career counseling to Career Intelligence. From education to employment. From Mumbai and Dubai to expanding networks of opportunity.
(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)
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