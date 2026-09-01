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Space of The Greats Group, led by Varun Ajay Joshi, builds career intelligence for AI era

Through SahiJob – Fit hai Toh Hit Hai, the Group is creating an ever-growing ecosystem that connects students, institutions, graduates, professionals, and employers in Mumbai, Dubai and beyond. 

Published: Sep 01, 2026, 04:05 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 04:51 PM IST
Space of The Greats Group, led by Varun Ajay Joshi, builds career intelligence for AI era

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