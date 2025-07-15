Star In Your Own Travel Movie With WanderOn Festival Packages

After smashing the 100-crore milestone, WanderOn claims it is all set to take you on unforgettable journeys. The company claims these journeys are not your “regular vacation,” but more like a “blockbuster Bollywood story you’ll brag about for years.”

The company says if you have dreamed of a 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' moment at La Tomatina, or rocking it out like a true desi 'Rockstar' at the Ziro Music Festival, this is your chance to make it happen.

Ready to live your best Bollywood travel moments? WanderOn shares details of the latest festival experiences that it has lined up just for you!

1. La Tomatina Special: Throw Tomatoes, Make Memories, and Live Your 'ZNMD' Moment

Ready to be a part of the world's biggest food fight, experience pure chaos, wild fun, and be full of energy? WanderOn claims its Spain Tour Package (9N/10D) takes you straight to the heart of La Tomatina - the world’s most famous tomato fight. The company says, "Forget your usual 'vacation' and get ready to throw some tomatoes, make new friends, and experience the ultimate freedom in the streets of Buñol."

What to expect in the La Tomatina Special Trip?

The Ultimate Tomato Fight: La Tomatina is all about throwing tomatoes at anyone and everyone, all in good fun. The company says the excitement, mess, and laughter will remind you of a Bollywood-style epic battle (without the dramatic soundtrack). WanderOn claims its trip ensures you’re fully prepared for this chaotic, wild event.

Local Culture & Food : While the festival is the highlight, WanderOn claims it will take you on a cultural journey through Spain. Where you can discover charming towns, enjoy authentic Spanish cuisine, and experience the vibrant local life.

Adrenaline and Adventure: The company says La Tomatina is about experiencing the thrill, excitement, and laughter with fellow travellers. The company says the energy of this event is contagious, and you'll leave with memories that feel like living the wildest 'ZNMD' moments.

WanderOn claims this 10-day trip is perfect for those who want to let loose and experience the most fun adventure of their life.

2. Ziro Music Festival: The Ultimate Music, Nature, and Friendship Escape

Ever wished you could live your 'Rock On' dream while hiking, surrounded by the sound of live indie music? WanderOn claims its Ziro Music Festival Tour Package (6N/7D) is the answer! This music festival is nestled in the scenic Ziro Valley of Arunachal Pradesh and offers a blend of indie vibes, tribal culture, and jaw-dropping landscapes.

What to expect in Ziro Music Festival Trip?

Indie Music Vibes: With live performances under the stars and an eclectic crowd of music lovers, you’ll feel like you’re in your own Rockstar movie moment, claims company.

Nature's Beauty : Surrounded by lush paddy fields and the Himalayan backdrop, the company claims that Ziro Music Festival feels like a perfect blend of music and nature. It's as peaceful as it is energetic, and offers the best of both worlds. The experience of this fest doesn't end at music, but you will be staying under the stars in your camps.

Cultural Experience: The company says that the fun of Ziro music festival is not limited to songs, but you will be experiencing a different culture. The company claims you will be staying with the local tribes, where you can try their delicious delicacies.

The company claims this 7-day adventure is perfect for anyone who loves music, nature, and exploring different cultures mixed with excitement. WanderOn claims the tour ensures you don’t just attend a music festival, you become part of a vibrant, unforgettable experience.

3. Oktoberfest: Munich’s Beer, Bavarian Vibes & Memories You’ll Never Forget

Ever wanted to star in your Beerfest-style adventure on your next Europe trip package? If yes, then WanderOn claims its 10N/11D Oktoberfest trip is your movie script come to life.

What’s to expect in the Oktoberfest Trip?

Munich Madness: The company claims it will help you soak up the electric atmosphere of the world’s largest beer festival.

Fairytale Towns : From the castles of Füssen to the cobblestone streets of Rothenburg ob der Tauber, every corner feels straight out of a storybook.

: From the castles of Füssen to the cobblestone streets of Rothenburg ob der Tauber, every corner feels straight out of a storybook. Local Flavours & Fun: Learn Bavarian dances, feast on bratwurst and pretzels, and discover traditions that make this festival so iconic.

The company claims this isn’t just a trip, it’s an 11-day extravaganza packed with culture, adventure, and memories you’ll replay like your favourite film scenes.

4. Japan Halloween Tour: Cosplay & Culture

Have you ever dreamed of wearing spooky costumes in Japan? WanderOn claims its exclusive 7N/8D Halloween Special Japan Travel Package is your ticket to a world where pop culture and tradition are filled with fun.

What to expect in the Japan Halloween Tour?

Tokyo Halloween Extravaganza: The company says, kick off your journey in Tokyo as the city transforms into a dazzling parade of costumes, music, and celebrations. Stroll through Shibuya’s neon-lit streets alongside thousands of cosplayers in what feels like your own blockbuster crossover of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Spirited Away.

Iconic Landmarks: The company claims that, along with Halloween, you will also explore this tech-friendly country. From the serenity of Kyoto's temples to Nara's friendly deer park and the majesty of Mt Fuji, every day is a new scene in your cinematic adventure.

Flavours & Friendships: Bond with your travel community over shared stories and laughter while feasting on sushi, ramen, and street food in Osaka

Bond with your travel community over shared stories and laughter while feasting on sushi, ramen, and street food in Osaka Cultural Immersion: The company claims that whether you’re dressing up or simply soaking in the atmosphere, this guided tour is a blend of Japan’s timeless heritage and electric modern charm.

So, Are You Ready to live your Bollywood moments?

WanderOn says, "Pack your bags, bring your favourite outfits, and immerse yourself in the once-in-a-lifetime experience." With its festival trips, you’re not just visiting a destination, you’re living a story worth telling.

Ready to collect memories that feel straight out of a Bollywood blockbuster? Pack your bags and grab your camera!

Because “Whatever happens on a WanderOn trip, becomes a memorable WanderOn story.”

