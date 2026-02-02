Startup Kashmir a Kashmir based Startup makes its mark in laser power beaming

Srinagar: Long-range wireless energy transmission has been increasing competition world over. Although big companies and government institutes are looking at long distance power grids and orbital energy beams, Prime Movr, a Kashmir based start-up is looking at the smaller, practical applications of power transmission by laser.

It is no longer just but a reality that the conversion of optical energy in laser beams to electrical energy is possible. Nonetheless, the majority of the ongoing ones are targeted at large-scale systems. Prime Movr, on the other hand, is also serving more mundane applications like charging autonomous gadgets, outdoor cameras and remote sensors. The founders of the startup, both of Indian and US descent, are also working with the Institute of Technology of the University of Kashmir on several types of wireless power technologies.

Regarding the huge potential that appears in specific applications startups, Parvez Rishi, Co-founder, Prime Movr, remarked, Laser power transmission may be of particular use in charging devices such as remote sensors and outside cameras when wireless connection is not always possible. The technology will fill the void created by the conventional ways of charging.

Laser based equipment provides high density of energy and also provides targeting which is a feature that is valuable in operating devices which are usually hard to reach. Rishi claimed that they can also be used in systems which require constant power without cables.

The mission of Prime Mover is aligned with the requirements of cleaner technologies in the world. The firm also dreams of extending the life cycle of the equipment by allowing remote-powered equipment and minimizing the environmental impact of the old sources of energy.

The startup is proving that the innovation of wireless power does not simply focus on the range of energy, but also how it can be utilized in real-life situations.