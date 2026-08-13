STHORN: India’s superfruit sparkles into Pune with a Himalayan twist

Pune: A fresh effervescent drink, carrying the goodness of the Himalayas, has entered the new and evolving space of wellness and functional drinks in India. Fruity, low in sugar and rich in nutrients, STHORN, a refreshing sparkling berry beverage, made its debut in Pune at One8 Commune which gathered stars from the entertainment, fitness and sports, entrepreneurship and digital media fraternities.
Understandable in its basic concept, STHORN, developed by Ananta Svastha Pvt. Ltd., is a beverage that is not only natural but also delicious. The brand was founded by Karan Singh Tomar and Priya Jyoti, and they believe that “Own Your Energy”, which means that energy is a personal choice and the choice of the right source is important. STHORN steps in with a gentle reminder to the consumer to consider using clean, natural and nature-powered sources of energy in their daily existence.
A Sparkling Take on Himalayan Superfruits
At the heart of STHORN is Sea Buckthorn Berry, sourced from the Himalayas, combined with Amla and Lemon, along with Pink Salt and Organic Raw Sugar. The result is a sparkling beverage that brings together distinctive fruit-forward flavors with ingredients traditionally associated with wellness.
Each serving of STHORN contains 55 mg of Vitamin C, 7.3 mg of Iron and 90 calories. The beverage is also caffeine-free and contains no taurine, offering a different proposition from conventional energy drinks.
The inclusion of Himalayan Sea Buckthorn gives STHORN a distinctive identity. Often referred to as a Himalayan superfruit, Sea Buckthorn is known for its naturally rich nutritional profile and contains Omega 3, 6, 7 and 9, along with phytoactives and antioxidants.
These naturally occurring nutrients and bioactive compounds are associated with several aspects of overall wellness, including digestive health, liver function and detoxification processes, immune support, heart health and respiratory health.
By bringing Sea Buckthorn into a convenient sparkling beverage format, STHORN aims to make this unique Himalayan ingredient more accessible to modern consumers.
Own Your Energy
At the heart of STHORN is its philosophy, “Own Your Energy”, a belief that energy is personal, and choosing the right source matters.
“STHORN was created with a simple thought, to give people a refreshing beverage made with ingredients inspired by nature, while encouraging them to be more conscious about the source of what they consume,” say the founders. “With Own Your Energy, we want people to recognise that energy is a choice. It is about understanding what works for you and choosing a source that feels right for your everyday lifestyle.”
A Launch Bringing Together Wellness, Fitness & Lifestyle
The Pune launch reflected STHORN’s positioning at the intersection of wellness, fitness, active lifestyles and contemporary culture, bringing together 108 guests for an evening centred around the brand, its philosophy and its Himalayan-inspired beverage.
The launch was attended by several notable personalities, including Thakur Anoop Singh (Actor), Motilal Dayma (Bodybuilder), Kate Austin (Celebrity Trainer), Neha Karekanabar (Founder, UNIMO), Rahul Dattard (Athlete), and Kabir (Athlete), among others.
Adding to the energy of the evening, 25+ influencers also joined the launch, creating a strong presence of the digital creator community and helping introduce STHORN to a wider audience.
The gathering offered guests an opportunity to experience STHORN firsthand while discovering the brand’s story, philosophy and approach to the emerging functional beverage category.
The launch also marked an important step in STHORN’s journey to build a contemporary wellness brand around nature-powered ingredients and everyday refreshment.
From the Himalayas to the Modern Beverage Shelf
As consumers become increasingly conscious of the ingredients in their everyday beverages, the functional and wellness beverage category in India continues to evolve.
STHORN enters this space with a distinctive proposition: Himalayan Sea Buckthorn, Amla and Lemon brought together in a sparkling beverage format.
Its combination of familiar Indian ingredients and the relatively uncommon Sea Buckthorn creates a flavor and ingredient story that sets it apart from conventional carbonated beverages.
The brand’s Pune launch is the beginning of a larger journey, one that aims to bring nature-inspired refreshment into the routines of modern, active consumers.
Now Available on Blinkit
STHORN is currently available for purchase on Blinkit and through the brand’s official website, with availability on Zepto coming soon.
The launch communications for STHORN are being supported by Grisu Media Arts as the Media Partner, with Sunil Sihaag leading the PR strategy.
With its Himalayan superfruit foundation, sparkling format and focus on everyday wellness, STHORN is setting out to create a new kind of beverage experience, one that brings together nature, refreshment and an active lifestyle.
STHORN, Nature-powered refreshment for your everyday life.
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(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor for any questions about medical conditions.)
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