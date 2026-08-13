STHORN: India’s superfruit sparkles into Pune with a Himalayan twist

Understandable in its basic concept, STHORN, developed by Ananta Svastha Pvt. Ltd., is a beverage that is not only natural but also delicious. The brand was founded by Karan Singh Tomar and Priya Jyoti, and they believe that “Own Your Energy”, which means that energy is a personal choice and the choice of the right source is important. STHORN steps in with a gentle reminder to the consumer to consider using clean, natural and nature-powered sources of energy in their daily existence.