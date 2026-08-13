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STHORN: India’s superfruit sparkles into Pune with a Himalayan twist

Each serving of STHORN contains 55 mg of Vitamin C, 7.3 mg of Iron and 90 calories. The beverage is also caffeine-free and contains no taurine, offering a different proposition from conventional energy drinks.

Published: Aug 13, 2026, 04:47 PM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 08:02 PM IST
STHORN: India’s superfruit sparkles into Pune with a Himalayan twist

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