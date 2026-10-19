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Stories of excellence: Visionaries, leaders and changemakers

These distinguished individuals exemplify excellence, resilience, and innovation across diverse fields, including entrepreneurship, healthcare, astrology, economics, education, AI filmmaking, career counselling, taxation, and contemporary art, while inspiring social impact and national development.

Published: Oct 19, 2026, 12:21 PM IST|Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 02:45 PM IST
Stories of excellence: Visionaries, leaders and changemakers

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