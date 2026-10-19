Stories of excellence: Visionaries, leaders and changemakers

Naina Soni: Naina Soni is a jewellery business owner and is one of the key members of the family owned jewellery business Soni Gems & Jewellery, which is based in Jaipur and is established with the centuries old gem stone and craftsmanship tradition of Jaipur. Holding a B.Com and M.She combines business sense with creative skills, as she comes from the University of Rajasthan, along with a Diploma in Fashion Designing. Prior to taking over the family business, she had gained a wealth of corporate experience as a Branch Manager at Eureka Forbes. She is currently handling all operations, customer service and quality control at Soni Gems & Jewellery, where she promotes authenticity and ethical working practices in all her work. This is a testament to her resilience and progress as a single mother juggling her own duties with her career aspirations, earning her recognition both nationally and internationally for her entrepreneurship, leadership, and social impact.
Deepika Nangia, a dynamic entrepreneur and business leader, embodies resilience, innovation, and purpose-driven leadership. Her background of over 20 years in banking, finance and entrepreneurship has proved her strategic insight and the capacity to turn adversity into opportunity. Her business in electric vehicle batteries and chargers showcases her dedication to sustainable innovations and India's move towards cleaner energy solutions. In addition to her business accomplishments, her determination and courage in rising to the occasion when facing major health issues is a testament to her strength and perseverance. She is also passionate about women's empowerment, education and community development as she believes leadership is more than just professional accomplishments. As an entrepreneur and visionary, she is inspiring would-be entrepreneurs and emerging leaders through her forward-thinking approach, entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to social impact.
Astro Hirendra Das: Astro Hirendra is emerging as a prominent voice in contemporary Vedic astrology, combining traditional wisdom with research, education and modern perspectives. As State Chairman of West Bengal for Rashtriya Jyotish Evam Rudraksh Anusandhan Sansthan #(RJRAS) and founder of Jyotirloke Astrological Research Centre, he is committed to promoting systematic learning and deeper understanding of the discipline. His work explores classical Vedic principles, planetary influences and their practical relevance to modern life. Through consultations, educational initiatives and digital platforms, he engages with astrology enthusiasts and learners while encouraging awareness of India’s rich astrological heritage. His ability to present ancient knowledge in an accessible manner reflects an evolving approach to Vedic astrology, connecting traditional principles with contemporary audiences and contributing to greater interest in this enduring discipline.in Finance & HR and continues to demonstrate professional excellence consistently.
Prof. Dr. M. Wali: Advancing Indian Medicine Through Excellence and Innovation
Prof. Dr. M. Wali, a Padma Shri awardee and renowned physician, is a distinguished figure in Indian medicine, known for his expertise, scholarship and commitment to patient care. A celebrated alumnus of GSVM Medical College with an MD in Medicine, he is regarded among Kanpur University’s notable graduates. Currently serving as a senior consultant at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi, he has authored 124 journal papers and more than 20 medical textbooks. His career includes serving as personal physician to three Indian Presidents, reflecting his exceptional medical expertise and trust. He has received fellowships and lifetime achievement honours. As a researcher, teacher and healthcare advocate, he also promotes integration of Ayurveda and tobacco harm reduction, contributing to holistic healthcare.
Alluri Vijay Kumar: Alluri Vijay Kumar is an Indian economist, public policy strategist, strategic governance analyst, and socio-economic researcher based in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. His work spans monetary and fiscal policy, taxation, inflation control, GST reforms, MSME development, and economic distribution. He has examined gold and silver taxation, gold monetary policy, fiscal federalism, and NRI economic participation, with a particular focus on how governance and institutional accountability shape public welfare. Associated with the South Revenue Share Public Movement, he engages with debates on revenue distribution among Indian states. Through evidence-based analysis, Vijay Kumar advocates for transparent taxation systems, simplified compliance, and stronger institutional mechanisms to drive balanced regional and domestic economic growth.
Bandikalla Pradeep Narayan : Bandikalla Pradeep Narayan, a young prodigy from Tenali, Andhra Pradesh, has gained remarkable recognition for his exceptional memory, knowledge, and intellectual abilities from an exceptionally early age. At just 1 year and 11 months, he identified more than 150 animals, birds, fruits, vegetables, body parts, and household objects within 11 minutes. By 4 years and 11 months, he identified 60 bird species in just 39 seconds. He can now identify more than 500 things and recite India’s National Anthem, “Jana Gana Mana,” in 52 seconds. His achievements include 11 International and 12 National Awards, totalling 23 recognitions. He is also promoting Vision Viksit Bharat 2047 through role-play, speeches, and fancy-dress presentations, inspiring awareness of India’s vision for a developed nation from an early age.
Arvinder Kaur: Arvinder Kaur is an award-winning AI filmmaker, professional video editor, and creative entrepreneur who merges emerging technology with cinematic storytelling. As Founder and Creative Director of Artisly Studio, she leads projects from concept and script development through AI production, editing, sound, animation, and final delivery. Her work spans AI-generated videos, cinematic reels, branded campaigns, music videos, short films, and 2D/3D animation, blending distinctive visual direction with cultural and emotional depth. A recipient of the New York Award for Best AI Short Film, recognised for excellence in AI filmmaking and visual storytelling, Arvinder continues to push creative boundaries, using artificial intelligence as a medium for meaningful stories that connect culture, emotion, and innovation with audiences worldwide.
Dr. Vivek Jain : Dr. Vivek Jain, A Visionary Career Counsellor & Coach
Dr. Vivek Jain is a Career Counsellor & Coach with a rich experience in Career Guidance Services. A Ph.D. in Indian Education, he earlier cleared Central Intelligence Officer exam of Intelligence Bureau, Government of India. He has served as a career panelist on national t.v. channels like CNBC Awaaz, Zee Business etc and regularly conducts workshops on courses, careers and competitive examinations. Certified as a Global Career Counsellor by UCLA Extension, U.S.A and a Green Belt Career Counsellor by Univariety, Singapore, He has received honours, including International Academic & Research Excellence Award & Career Changemakers Award among others. Through articles, blogs, school visits and his venture ‘Banna Hai Kuchh’, he continues empowering students with career choices.
Dr. Narahari Vishnu Kadekar : Padmashree Dr. Narahari Vishnu Kadekar is an indirect tax consultant based in Pune, holding a B.Com from Pune University, an MBA from the University of Bolton, UK, and an honorary doctorate from California Public University, USA. Born in 1954 in Alatwadi, Pattan-Kodoli, Kolhapur district, to a farming family, he moved to Pune in 1974 and built a career spanning central excise, customs, service tax and GST, advising IT majors including HSBC Software India, TCS and Honeywell, and firms such as EY and PwC. A sportsman even in his seventies, he has completed over 89 marathons and competed internationally in lawn tennis, holding national and world ranking. His honours include the International Excellence Award, Udyog Ratna Sanman, and recognition from Oxford University, UK, in September 2026.
Priyanka Bhise : Priyanka Bhise is an emerging contemporary artist based in Mumbai, known for redefining abstract art through painting and resin techniques that merge traditional inspiration with modern aesthetics. Influenced by legendary artist M.F. Hussain, she has developed a distinctive style marked by geometric structures, layered textures, and fluid artistic energy, exploring themes of identity, movement, and transformation. Her resin artworks stand out for their depth, transparency, and polished sophistication, creating a multidimensional visual experience that shifts with light and perspective. Recognised with the Power of Women Award 2024 and the International Achievers Award 2024, Priyanka views art as a medium for emotional connection, aspiring to share her work globally and inspire introspection through contemporary storytelling.
(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.