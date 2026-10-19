Stories of excellence: Visionaries, leaders and changemakers

Naina Soni: Naina Soni is a jewellery business owner and is one of the key members of the family owned jewellery business Soni Gems & Jewellery, which is based in Jaipur and is established with the centuries old gem stone and craftsmanship tradition of Jaipur. Holding a B.Com and M.She combines business sense with creative skills, as she comes from the University of Rajasthan, along with a Diploma in Fashion Designing. Prior to taking over the family business, she had gained a wealth of corporate experience as a Branch Manager at Eureka Forbes. She is currently handling all operations, customer service and quality control at Soni Gems & Jewellery, where she promotes authenticity and ethical working practices in all her work. This is a testament to her resilience and progress as a single mother juggling her own duties with her career aspirations, earning her recognition both nationally and internationally for her entrepreneurship, leadership, and social impact.