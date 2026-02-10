Stovekraft’s ‘India’s Choice Sale 2026’ Uses Hyperlocal Influencer Activation Across Regional Markets

The kitchen and home appliances company Stovekraft Ltd. that owns the popular Pigeon brand launched its initiative, India choice Sale 2026, with a hyperlocal, influencer-based retail campaign in India.

The campaign was interested in regional cooking habits, local consumer preference and store level engagement of the campaign instead of national execution. Activations were diversified in a combination of metro, tier-2, and tier-3 markets, such as Chennai, Pune, Delhi NCR, Patna, Bengaluru, Raipur, Ahmedabad, Trivandrum and Guwahati.

More than 160 creators in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Delhi, Maharashtra and Karnataka, and other states in the country were included in the influencer activation. It was a creator mix vloggers, moms, and lifestyle influencers as they were chosen due to their local relevance and household-focused content.

Influencers also engaged in the campaign by going to the Stovekraft general trade stores and Pigeon Exclusive Outlets in their respective markets and produced informative and enthusiastic instagram posts that would highlight the current Pigeon offer. The material that was discussed was the in-store visit and product demonstration, which enlightened the audience about the curated kitchen appliance packages at 2,026/- a price per promotional message that was associated with 2026.

Each region had its own products combinations. The markets of South India, Gujarat and Maharashtra had outer lid cooker bundles. The northern markets were characterized by inner lid cookers and tawa combinations. It also launched combos with its new Idiyappam Maker in Kerala and Tamil Nadu and targeted some of the tier-2 and rural markets with infrared products and its range of value cooktops, as per the daily cooking requirements and taste in the market. The combos that were induced were offered in the markets both to first time users and those who needed an upgrade.

The campaign was maximized mostly on Instagram, with regional languages and vernacular cues relating to local cooking styles and consumer behaviour. The campaign is already on at the participating general trade stores.

