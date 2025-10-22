Strengthening The Prosecution System: The Need For A Dedicated Academy And International Forum

The Department of Prosecution and Litigation is a distinct and essential arm of governance, separate from both the police and the judiciary. Its central role is to represent the State before the courts and ensure that justice is administered fairly, efficiently, and in accordance with the law. Having served in this department for over two decades, I can attest that no two cases are alike; each day presents new legal challenges that test a prosecutor’s acumen and resolve.

While defence lawyers continually refine their strategies, prosecutors must remain equally advanced, equipped with modern legal, technological, and forensic skills. Presently, prosecutors receive training through judicial and police academies, both during recruitment and mid-career phases. However, it is a glaring paradox that in a country as vast and legally dynamic as India, there exists no dedicated Prosecution Academy.

Despite being a separate cadre, prosecutors are trained in institutions primarily designed for judges and police officers. This structural gap limits the development of prosecution-specific expertise, particularly in emerging fields like cybercrime, financial fraud, digital evidence, and international cooperation.

A few years ago, I was entrusted with handling the legal process of extraditing a hardened criminal. The assignment required coordination with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), and even the Department of Justice in a foreign jurisdiction. It was an uncharted challenge; our department had no prior template or precedent for such a case. With support from central ministries and patient coordination, the extradition request was successfully accepted by the foreign courts.

The success was deeply fulfilling, but it also revealed a stark truth: we lack structured systems, institutional guidance, and training platforms for handling complex, cross-border criminal matters.

In today’s interconnected world, crime knows no borders. Offenders flee abroad, exploit jurisdictional gaps, or operate digitally across continents. While the Interpol-CBI mechanism facilitates police coordination, prosecutors have no direct global platform for communication or cooperation. This forces them to rely on lengthy diplomatic channels during extradition or mutual legal assistance proceedings, often resulting in avoidable delays and weaker outcomes.

If the police have Interpol, why can’t prosecutors have an international forum of prosecutors, a “Prosecutors’ Interpol”? Such a global body could promote direct prosecutor-to-prosecutor communication, streamline evidence exchange, and fast-track extradition trials, ensuring justice is not lost in translation.

This need for stronger prosecutorial infrastructure finds resonance in the recent statement by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, delivered at the CBI’s conference on “Extradition of Fugitives: Challenges and Strategies.” The Home Minister emphasized that India must build special prisons meeting international standards to facilitate extradition and bring fugitives back to face justice. He called for coordinated mechanisms, dedicated cells in every state, and a “zero-tolerance” approach to transnational crime.

The message is clear: as India strengthens its extradition framework and modernizes its criminal justice infrastructure, the role of prosecutors becomes central. Without a well-trained, globally connected prosecution system, even the best laws and institutions cannot ensure timely justice.

India must now take two decisive steps to match the pace of global criminal justice reforms. First, establish a National Prosecution Academy, a central institution dedicated to the professional development of prosecutors. This academy could host inter-state training, research, and knowledge-sharing programs, ensuring uniform excellence in prosecution practices nationwide.

Second, promote an International Forum of Prosecutors, a multilateral platform parallel to Interpol that enables direct legal collaboration among prosecutors worldwide. Such a body would transform extradition, mutual legal assistance, and cross-border investigations into faster, more coordinated processes.

Prosecutors are the sentinels of justice, the State’s voice in the courtroom. Their strength determines the credibility of the justice system. As India reimagines its approach to extradition and transnational crime, empowering prosecutors through dedicated training and international cooperation is not optional; it is essential.

Justice is best served when the State is represented by capable, confident, and globally aware prosecutors. Building that future requires vision, investment, and institutional commitment, an effort that, thankfully, the nation’s highest offices have already begun to acknowledge.

-- By Anmoljit Singh

(The views expressed in this article are the author’s personal opinions and do not represent the official position of the Government or any of its departments.)