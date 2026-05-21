Stryker and Max Smart Hospital, Saket, partner to advance surgeon training and education in robotic arm-assisted joint replacement

Stryker, a worldwide leader in medical technology, has teamed up with Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital in the Saket district of New Delhi, India to create an innovative partnership for robotics arm-assisted joint replacements. They will work together to create new opportunities for surgeon training, clinical education, and patient care.

As part of the agreement, Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital in Saket will become a Primary Training and Education Center for Orthopaedic Surgeons in India. The amount of arthritis and joint disorders is increasing across India as more and more healthcare technology advances are being adopted and the quality of outcomes is emphasized and standardised, thereby growing the Government of India's created long-term clinic that improves access to technological approaches for treatment.

Regarding their collaboration Abhay Soi, Chairman & Managing Director, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd commented, ''At Max Healthcare, we are dedicated to creating an integrated healthcare system that will prepare us for tomorrow, offering expertise in clinical research, technology and ongoing education. Our partnership with Stryker is an integral component in developing a strong foundation for delivering high quality orthopaedic services throughout India via established training programs/education. Creating Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital - Saket - into an educational and training facility regarding orthopaedic services is another important means by which we open up more opportunities for obtaining the latest orthopedic options and having a long lasting effect by creating opportunities for learning through co-development between both companies.''

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Dr Ramneek Mahajan, chairman of Orthopaedics, Joint Replacement and Chief Robotic Joint Replacement at Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital (Saket), commented,“Robotic arm assisted joint replacement surgery is an important advancement in orthopaedic surgery. It allows for more precise surgical procedures, more tailored surgical plans and possibly better recovery times for patients. However, the effectiveness of this new technology will rely on the effective adoption and application of the technology by surgeons. With this training and education centre, we want to create a comprehensive framework to support surgeons with hands-on training and dissemination of best-practice techniques which will help to strengthen robotic arm assisted joint replacements in India.”

“At Stryker we are working collaboratively with top-notch healthcare organisations in the Asia Pacific region to build robotic assisted surgical capability on a broad scale; assist with training, both for surgeons and facilities providing joint replacement services; and meeting the increasing demand for joint replacement. Together, with partners such as Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital, we are excited for the positive impact we will have in providing increased access, improved standards of care and better outcomes for Indian patients,” added John Collings, President, Asia Pacific Region, Stryker.

Surgeon training needs to keep up with the rise of osteoarthritis and joint disease in India, and the advancements in robotic-arm assisted joint replacement technology. Providing both training and education at this new training and education center will help address the skill gap, while providing the opportunity for evidence-based medical care on a larger scale, said Aman Rishi, Vice President & General Manager - India, Stryker. This is a reflection of Stryker's continued commitment to India, as well as our vision for making robotic joint replacement technology more accessible and scalable throughout India.

The initiative is aligned with India's wider healthcare priorities around innovation, skilling, and high-quality care by demonstrating a shared commitment to improving robotic-assisted joint replacement practices and patient outcomes across the country.

About Stryker

Stryker is the Worldwide Leader in the Development of Medical Technology and with our Customers we strive to Improve the Quality of the Healthcare Experience. Stryker provides Innovative Products & Services to MedSurg, Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics that enhance the Quality of Care for Patients as well as Healthcare Providers. Stryker Serves Over 150 Million Patients Yearly in Partnership with Our Customers Around the Entire World. You can Learn More About Stryker at www.stryker.com.

About Max Healthcare

Max Healthcare Institute Limited (Max Healthcare) is one of the most prominent healthcare groups in India. Their commitment to high-quality clinical excellence and patient care is supported by advanced technology and advanced research.

Max Healthcare has a network of 20 healthcare facilities with a total of over 5,200 beds, primarily in Northern India. The company's and its subsidiaries' hospitals and medical centres are all part of the Max Healthcare network as are all partner hospitals and healthcare facilities, including quaternary and tertiary-level healthcare hospitals in Delhi NCR, such as 3 hospitals in Saket, Patparganj, Vaishali, Rajendra Place, Dwarka, Noida, and Shalimar Bagh, Delhi, and one hospital each in Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Mohali, Bathinda, Dehradun, along with secondary hospitals located in Gurgaon and medical centres located in Lajpat Nagar, Panchsheel Park, and Noida in Delhi NCR, and one in Mohali, Punjab. There are two hospitals located in Bathinda and Mohali that are being operated by a public-private partnership (PPP) with the Government of Punjab.

In addition to the hospitals, Max Healthcare operates homecare and pathology businesses under brand names Max@Home and Max Lab, respectively. Max@Home offers health and wellness services at home while Max Lab provides diagnostic services to patients outside the network.

Contact Details: Shiksha Kotwal, Stryker India, shiksha.kotwal@stryker.com ; Shruti Verma, Max Healthcare, shruti.verma@maxhealthcare.com

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