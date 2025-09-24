Successfully Graduated Founders at VALUE Pitch Fest Put Indian Startup School On Map

The Indian Startup School (ISS) successfully hosted the premier "VALUE" at its Two Horizon Center campus in Gurugram on Saturday, giving much more than 200 attendees, including prestigious investors and the select startups from over 12 Indian cities. The event stood out as investor confidence rose by expressing over ₹55 crore interested in funding emerging ventures.

The gathering stood apart not only for the quality of the startups but also for the founders' sitz, with Tier 1, 2, and 3 level diverse mix bringing innovations across 16 industries, including biotech, fashion, energy, AI, marketing, e-commerce, and D2C.

Another one among the bigger stories was Gridxenergy, founded by Hriteek Agarwal from Vellore Institute of Technology, which attracted a whole lot of investors interest and received a huge chunk of the interest of ₹55+ crore from multiple ventures. The special moment arrived when the founding members graduated, including Kartavya Ahuja, a student from ISS's first boot camp and the winner of the prestigious ISS Presidential Grant for his audio brand.

"We take pride in celebrating the journeys of our star founders such as Yash Gangwal (Founder of Solus), Kartavya Ahuja (Founder of GeneCore), and Mohd. Suhail (Founder of Athar Packaging). Their companies embody the grit, ambition, and creativity that will be the hallmarks of the future Indian startup ecosystem. The ISS exists not only to provide today’s founders with support but to nurture the very visionaries who will shape tomorrow. To these founders, this is just the beginning and together we aim to build something much bigger," said Shivang Slathia, co-founder of ISS.

Kartavya Ahuja praised ISS for the experience he gained, which helped to position him very well, in terms of a framework for structuring and sustainably scaling a startup, also providing immensely valuable networking opportunities. He said, "The ISS program provided me with a framework on how one should structure and scale a startup sustainably while planting me firmly within invaluable networking opportunities."

ISS, which graduated its first-ever batch this month, quickly carved a niche in the startup ecosystem. An incisive playbook sets ISS apart, based on the three pillars: Educate, Incubate, and Invest. Created after mapping the reasons behind startup failures, it ensures that students walk out of ISS with fundable, investor-ready companies.

The heart of the program are its faculty: founders are mentored by operators and industry leaders such as Jatan Bawa (Founder, Perfora), Sahiba Bali (ex-Zomato), Aditya Arora (CEO, Faad Capital), Pranav Trikha (Cofounder & CEO, Whatsup Life), Priyam Narayan (Ex Zomato), CA Ayush Gupta (EY) and engineers from lovable.dev, the fastest AI startup in the world operating out of Sweden, giving lessons on vibe coding for speedy MVP development. The cohort itself was very diverse, with participants including ex-Microsoft and IIT alumni, former Indian Navy officers, and an 18-year-old building an iced tea brand.

ISS would like to have more occasional pitch fests, but ones that are very selective. "We choose quality over quantity - always," says Slathia, hinting at the vision of creating the next generation of fundable startups in India with disciplined investor engagement.

With the grand success of its first-ever pitch fest, Indian Startup School got itself enunciated as a new launchpad for the emerging entrepreneurial wave in India. VALUE is not only the name of the pitch fest, but an agenda that the pitch fest gives to the growing startup ecosystem of India.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)