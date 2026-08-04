Super Money launches superGift, Sets a new benchmark for gifting in India

India’s gift card and rewards market has witnessed steady growth in recent years due to enterprise adoption and the increasing preference for choice-based digital rewards over cash or merchandise. According to recent reports published by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Gift Cards market has witnessed a 15% Y-o-Y growth (CY 2025). “There’s an opportunity to bring back the joy of gifting today, with a product that truly has something to offer for all users. With superGift, we have created a powerful brand with seamless digital recovery,” said Prakash Sikaria, Founder & CEO, super.money. superGift is a category-defining solution - bridging credibility, convenience and choice in one unified rewards platform.