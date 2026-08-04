Super Money launches superGift, Sets a new benchmark for gifting in India

super.money, India’s Gen Z Finance App, backed by the Flipkart Group, on Monday (August 3, 2026) launched superGift, a multi-brand gifting solution that brings together some of India’s most trusted consumer brands across e-commerce, fashion, travel and jewellery. superGift marks a first for India's gifting segement, a truly multi-brand, multi-category rewards platform built for the way people actually spend. For the first time, a single gifting solution having everything, from daily essentials to premium lifestyle choices, is available in the market with seamless digital recovery and no restrictive conditions.
superGift is powered by market leaders like Flipkart, Myntra, Cleartrip, District and Zomato, and more are expected to join the bandwagon in the months ahead. These brands have high-frequency consumption as well as premium lifestyle and occasion-led spending. The platform is powered by Razorpay and Pine Labs thus leading to reliable acceptance, smooth checkout experiences and real-time balance management.
Available in both digital and physical formats, superGift is ideal for retail as well as bulk purchase requirements, making it a top choice for employee rewards, channel incentives, customer engagement programmes and partner recognition. For more details on superGift and how it can be purchased, please visit HERE.
India’s gift card and rewards market has witnessed steady growth in recent years due to enterprise adoption and the increasing preference for choice-based digital rewards over cash or merchandise. According to recent reports published by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Gift Cards market has witnessed a 15% Y-o-Y growth (CY 2025). “There’s an opportunity to bring back the joy of gifting today, with a product that truly has something to offer for all users. With superGift, we have created a powerful brand with seamless digital recovery,” said Prakash Sikaria, Founder & CEO, super.money. superGift is a category-defining solution - bridging credibility, convenience and choice in one unified rewards platform.
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