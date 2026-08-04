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Super Money launches superGift, Sets a new benchmark for gifting in India

superGift is a category-defining solution - bridging credibility, convenience and choice in one unified rewards platform. Prakash Sikaria, Founder & CEO, super.money, says that they have created a powerful brand with seamless digital recovery.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 05:05 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 05:32 PM IST
Super Money launches superGift, Sets a new benchmark for gifting in India

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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