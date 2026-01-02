Supergrads By Toprankers: A New Milestone With Aspirants Producing Excellent Results

India, January 01, 2026, Supergrads by Toprankers, a major player in the competitive exam preparation industry in India has achieved good results in the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 with some of its students getting high percentiles and being on the verge of getting admission call in the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other top management business schools.

The findings demonstrate a continued emphasis on systematic preparation and tutelage in test preparation programmes of the MBA programme of Toprankers.

The performance is in accordance with the long-term goal the organisation has, which is to create outcome-based learning models with data analytics and academic rigor.

Karan Mehta, Co-founder of Supergrads by Toprankers, spoke about the significance of consistency in preparation in regards to the milestone.

He observed that the outcomes portrayed disciplined learning structures, mentoring and a student first philosophy that emphasises on long term academic results instead of short term benefits.

Notable CAT 2025 Performers

A number of students who had attended the MBA preparation programmes at Toprankers gave exceptional results in the CAT 2025 and their percentiles qualified them among the top candidates in the country.

SG Student Name CAT 2025 Percentile SG ID Prateek Pradhan 99.82 %ile SG ID: 679669 Lakshya Sharma 99.85 %ile SG ID:5941331 Naitik Singhal 99.45 %ile SG ID: 6255463 Tanmay Shrivastava 98.90 %ile SG ID: 6322632 Aditya Kakkar 98.77 %ile SG ID: 6791367 Rashmi Sharma 98.15 %ile SG ID: 6312578 Krishna Bansal 98.13 %ile SG ID: 5544080

The findings show that there is a relatively significant increase in the number of applicants who have a 95 and 99 percentile result, which highlights the importance of a systematic preparation process and specific practice in one of the most competitive exams in India.

The Pedagogical Model of CAT 2025 Success.

The multi-layered preparation framework incorporating pedagogy, technology, and mentorship can be credited with the success of Supergrads students in CAT 2025.

All the elements are well crafted to make learners get accustomed with the dynamism of competitive entrance exams.

3E Pedagogy (Essentials-Empower-Enhance)

The three-stage process starts with the development of strong fundamentals, which progress to the speed and accuracy of problem solving and finally, high-level thinking is achieved as a result of adaptive practice.

Mock-Driven Learning

The full-length and sectional mocks of Supergrads give the aspiring candidates a close simulated feel of the actual CAT experience.

Each test is backed by comprehensive post-test analytics that aids the student to determine areas of weakness and improve the strategy.

Professional Mentorship and Data Science.

Preparation is data-driven and personalised with the help of performance dashboards, real-time accuracy and percentile trends tracking and one-on-one mentor sessions.

This type of mentoring supported by analytics can help to make sure that every learner gets a feedback based on his or her individual performance profile.

End to End Journey- CAT to Admissions:

The dedication of supergrads does not stop when the exam ends. The admitSURE batch provides students with professional advice on Group Discussion, Personal Interview and Written Ability Test (GDPI-WAT) steps, which are likely to make them get final admissions in IIMs and other top B-schools.

Stable Annual performance.

The results of 2025 are not a single spike, but the continuation of an increasing trend in favor of consistent outcomes in the past few years.

Metric Track Record Students trained (recent years) 1,000+ MBA aspirants IIM / B-school interview calls 1000+ Interview calls in 2024 & 2025 cycles Final IIM / B-school selections 410+ successful Final Selections in top IIMs & B-Schools High percentilers 18+ students above 99%, 44+ above 97% in earlier exams

Supergrads has over the years developed stronger relationships with leading educators, developed better content frameworks, and improved its testing modules because of the changes in the trend in exams.

The continuous improvement methodology has the added advantage of keeping the learners in tandem with the new CAT pattern, types of questions, and the level of difficulty.

The reason why Supergrads is the best choice amongst CAT Aspirants?

The three pillars of operation define Supergrads as the organization which has gained a certain reputation based on Expert Faculty, Technology Integration, and Community Building. All these pillars make up a result oriented and holistic preparation process.

Proficiency Faculty, and Result-Based Design.

Lessons are conducted by experienced tutors and ex-toppers who have a constant record of being in the highest percentiles.

They are prepared to take any test because their knowledge in the subject matter coupled with their profound familiarity with the IIM selection test is a way of delivering results despite the examination.

Hybrid and Flexible Learning Modes.

Taped lectures, doubt-busting meetings, and flexible schedules enable the students- particularly the working professionals and college attendees to remain consistent in their preparation in spite of geographical constrained courses or time constraints.

Supported by the community in terms of CAT Set Go.

In addition to the scholars, Supergrads provides an excellent support system via the community of CAT Set Go.

It is an interactive site that allows learners to communicate on strategy, motivation, and career planning with mentors, alumni, and peers.

An Increasing presence in the India MBA preparation environment.

The results of the CAT 2025 show the increasing role of the structured and technology-based learning platforms on the competitive examination system in India. These models are empowering aspirants of different backgrounds to compete at the national level by incorporating the academic mentorship and analytical insights into them.

Repetition of this vision, Karan Mehta, Co-founder Supergrads by Toprankers, said that they are still working on developing long term learning systems that enable students in preparation and right up to final admissions without compromising academic integrity and performance which can be measured.

With the CAT 2025 leading the way towards management institutes in India, Toprankers will be keeping on preparing the next batch of hopefuls to take the CAT 2026 and beyond, as it shall be committed to provided learning and long term success of students.

Moving Forward: Starting with CAT 2025.

With the CAT 2025 results opening up the privileges of the top management schools in India, Toprankers Supergrads is determined to mentor the next generation of candidates to take the CAT 2026 and other exams.

Supergrads welcomes aspirants to join the Target CAT 2026 Batch in case they want to start their journey to the leading B-schools of India.

The program provides 300+ concept, live classes by a mentor, learning based on mock, and covers full OMETs, including XAT, NMAT, SNAP, and IIFT.

The batch offers personalized mentorship, analytics, and GDPI assistance to ensure the proper organization of preparation, starting with understanding the concept and concluding with admission. Supergrads: Kickstart your CAT 2026 career now - and start the first step toward your dream B-school today.

