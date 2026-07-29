Survey apps are in trend in the gig economy of India. Due to the rising trend of people looking for quick ways to earn money online with minimum investment, there is an app that has gained popularity due to its fast pace of growth in the market. SurveysIQ, a web survey app that earns money for completing surveys, has achieved an unprecedented milestone of more than 5 million downloads in just six months of its launch. SurveysIQ has earned a rating of 4.8 on Google Play Store and many of its users claim regular income every month.
SurveysIQ is a mobile application that provides its users with an opportunity to earn some money through online surveys. No need to apply for any job or invest anything; all you need to do is download this app, create your profile, and get matched with surveys from different companies and research agencies. Every single survey done earns reward coins that can be withdrawn anytime. The SurveysIQ app belongs to the continuously growing list of apps that earn money online in India – surveys, tasks and opinions sharing, etc. – but there is one thing that sets this app apart from others, that is the faster growth rate and user trust.
How SurveysIQ Went Viral: 5 Million Downloads in 6 Months
It's no small feat to amass 5 million downloads in 6 months, especially in the highly competitive genre of "earn money online," where countless other apps come into the market every year, unable to retain their users for more than a couple of weeks. Here appear to be certain factors that drive this quick growth in user base:
1. The use of viral marketing and buzz on social media
Evidently, there is quite a lot of credit for the popularity of SurveysIQ owed to users sharing screenshots of their paychecks and income reports on social media, giving the app an authenticity it would have been impossible to achieve through any other advertising method.
2. Minimal requirements
While many freelance websites and skill-based gigs need you to have certain skills and portfolio as well as conduct interviews to sign up for the site, there are no prerequisites at all when it comes to SurveysIQ. You just require a phone and few minutes daily to make money. This makes it a highly popular option among students who need extra bucks, homemakers and other individuals searching for work from home options.
3. Up-to-date surveys
The users praise SurveysIQ because of the instant reminders for new surveys it provides them with, which helps them act quickly and secure themselves the slots, while in the past other survey applications had not such quality.
4. Security provided by an officially registered company
As there are many money-making applications in the market, which seem anonymous and may vanish anytime along with all the money and information you gave to them, SurveysIQ is run by an official survey company that guarantees you the security of the application.
4.8 Rating on Google Play: What Users Are Saying
4.8 rating in Google Play store is certainly a very good number for a genre which suffers from low ratings due to delayed and non-payments. User reviews usually include such features as:
Thus, taking into account that this is an app "make money online," it means that the main principle of its work is effective.
What is the earning potential from SurveysIQ?
This question would surely strike the mind of everyone who starts using the app, since everyone uses the app with one motive: How much money can one make from surveys in India? From the experience shared by the users, it is seen that many regular users of the app are currently earning between ₹10,000 to ₹30,000 per month from the app. It must be noted that it is not the same earning for all the people using the app. It depends on the total number of surveys taken up by an individual and time spent on the app everyday.
For those who are working for SurveysIQ as a part-time income source as a student, homemaker or job seeker, and devote some time everyday on the app, they earn more from that range. Users who use the app casually earn less, simply because of lesser number of surveys and thereby low earning rewards.
Important To Note: SurveysIQ does not offer any guaranteed earnings to anyone. The earnings solely depend on surveys available, individual’s eligibility and efforts.
SurveysIQ vs. Other Survey Apps to Make Money in India
Survey application industry in India is extremely competitive with the presence of not only global giants like Swagbucks, Toluna and YouGov but also local applications. The table below shows the comparison of SurveysIQ and other survey apps on the basis of features that Indian users take into account.
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Factor
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Why It Matters
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SurveysIQ's Position
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Google Play rating
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Reflects real user satisfaction at scale
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4.8 rating
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Download growth
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Signals trust and retention
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5 million+ in 6 months
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Company registration
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Reduces fraud risk
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Backed by a registered survey company
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Payout structure
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Determines real earning potential
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Coin-based rewards, bank withdrawal
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Survey matching
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Reduces time wasted on ineligible surveys
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Profile-based matching
There are many survey websites that are popular for giving lower amounts of money compared to the money offered by American and European survey websites. It led to the emergence of some survey tools that focus specifically on India and Indians.
Who should use SurveysIQ?
Surveys IQ is more useful for people who prefer flexibility while earning money and not for people who want an alternative for their salaries. This application will work well for people:
But it will not work for people requiring fixed earnings in the form of salary.
It is simple to start using the service:
The users should do their best to keep notifications enabled because when a matching survey comes up, it may fill up its slots very fast.
SurveysIQ is experiencing growth as part of a broader trend among Indians in terms of their attitude toward earning money via the Internet. The increasing number of smartphone owners, affordability of data and the convenience of digital transactions have made survey and earning apps the most common way of earning additional money in India.
Brands and market research firms have also moved towards using mobile app-based customer panels for collecting customer feedback. While the necessity for brands to get true feedback and the users' necessity to earn money become the perfect match, SurveysIQ and similar applications find their niche in the market.
When new Internet users from tier-2 and tier-3 Indian cities join the online community, there is great potential in store for survey and reward applications, as long as they maintain important aspects of trust, including transparency of earnings, security of data and reputation of the company providing the app platform.
Conclusion
SurveysIQ with its more than 5 million downloads in six months and having a rating of 4.8 on Play Store, with people earning in the range of ₹10,000 to ₹30,000 every month can definitely be said to be one of the best platforms to earn through online surveys in India. If you are someone looking for genuine ways to make money online in India, this could be one platform worth considering, keeping in mind all aspects of income in mind.
Disclaimer: SurveysIQ does not guarantee that its users will earn a fixed sum of money every month. It all depends on the availability of surveys and the effort put in by the user himself.
(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)
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