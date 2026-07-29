This question would surely strike the mind of everyone who starts using the app, since everyone uses the app with one motive: How much money can one make from surveys in India? From the experience shared by the users, it is seen that many regular users of the app are currently earning between ₹10,000 to ₹30,000 per month from the app. It must be noted that it is not the same earning for all the people using the app. It depends on the total number of surveys taken up by an individual and time spent on the app everyday.