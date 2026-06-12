SwaLay honoured as emerging brand at India 2030 Leadership Conclave

SwaLay Digital has won the Emerging Brand award for Music and Digital Content Distribution at the India 2030 Leadership Conclave 2026. This award was given during the 9th Leadership Conclave held in Mumbai. This annual meeting gathers policymakers, business leaders and heads of institutions to discuss priorities for the decade ahead regarding the economy and development. Maharashtra's Transport Minister, Pratap Sarnaik, was the Chief Guest at the event. The recognition program at the conclave awarded organizations in finance, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, technology and consumer services. Other awardees included companies from sectors like retail, healthcare, technology, financial services and manufacturing.

SwaLay was awarded in the music and digital content distribution category. SwaLay operates in the independent music space and provides distribution and related services to artists and music labels. This category shows the importance of independent distribution in India's recorded music landscape, where the music streaming services and self-released artists' services have rapidly increased.

The program of the day included recognition and leadership sessions focused on capital formation, leadership and urban growth. One of the more popular segments was a fireside conversation on leadership through social impact with actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood. Ashish Kumar Chauhan, the MD and CEO of the National Stock Exchange of India was one of the speakers. The conclave recognises organizations for their contributions to their industries through innovation, execution, and sustained impact. The 2026 version of the conclave continued the focus of the previous conclaves on uniting the leaders of the public and private sectors to identify and discuss the issues and priorities for the growth of India in the next decade.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)