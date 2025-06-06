Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd Reports Stellar Growth in Q4 and FY 2024-25 Results; Profit After Tax Surges by 139%

Syncom Formulations (India) Limited, a leading name in the Indian pharmaceutical sector specialising in high-quality pharmaceutical formulations, has announced an outstanding performance for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2025. For Q4 FY2025, the company recorded a 100% increase in revenue from operations at ₹14,888 lakhs, compared to ₹7,457 lakhs in Q4 FY2024. EBITDA rose by 97% to ₹2,469 lakhs from ₹1,252 lakhs, while Profit After Tax (PAT) surged by an impressive 139% to ₹1,769 lakhs, up from ₹740 lakhs in the same quarter last year.

For the full fiscal year FY2025, Syncom reported a 76% growth in revenue from operations, reaching ₹46,501 lakhs compared to ₹26,339 lakhs in FY2024. The EBITDA rose 66% year-on-year to ₹7,157 lakhs from ₹4,317 lakhs, and PAT nearly doubled, rising 95% to ₹4,943 lakhs from ₹2,531 lakhs.

The company’s strong performance was driven by robust growth in both export and domestic markets. Export revenues saw an 88% jump, reaching ₹40,003 lakhs in FY2025 compared to ₹21,216 lakhs in FY2024. Domestic revenues also grew by 22%, amounting to ₹5,734 lakhs from the previous year’s ₹4,708 lakhs.

Established in 1988, Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd has continually delivered profits and quality across diverse therapeutic segments. With a global footprint spanning nearly 25 countries and a portfolio of over 400 registered products, Syncom's consistent performance is a result of its commitment to quality, affordability, and customer-centric service.

Commenting on the results, the management stated, “We are proud of our performance this year, which reflects the success of our strategic initiatives, operational efficiency, and strong demand in both domestic and international markets. We remain committed to expanding our global presence and delivering sustained value to all stakeholders.”

Domestically, Syncom is poised for further growth through its focused divisional structure and a strong field force of around 1,000 medical representatives deployed across India. These representatives play a key role in expanding market reach, enhancing doctor engagement, and penetrating untapped territories. Supported by robust marketing efforts, Syncom aims to solidify its position as a major player in the Indian pharmaceutical landscape.

