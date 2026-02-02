Tarique Rahman: A Reform-Minded Leader Poised to Shape Bangladesh’s Democratic Future

As the Bangladesh national election approaches, now it becomes more concentrated on the re-emergence of Tarique Rahman, the Acting Chairman of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), and whose re-emergence in the political scene has transformed the opposition politics and rejuvenated the debate on governance, democracy and economic reform back on agenda.

The son of the late President Ziaur Rahman, who founded modern multiparty democracy in Bangladesh, and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia, is the continuum of a long-established political tradition that has been both tightly circumscribed by the realities of a fast developing Bangladesh, and is also a position as a reformist leader, sensitive to the changes in the world.

Political Tradition and the Contemporary Leadership.

Tarique Rahman entered politics at the time when Bangladesh was passing the transition and the democratic institutions were still not established. He has gradually since the years grown out of the shadow which he has created of the politics of the legacy in which he has articulated the vision which focuses on the institutional reform, economic inclusiveness and democratic accountability.

After his election as the BNP Acting Chairman, the party has undergone a significant restructuring in an attempt to strengthen the grassroots and involvement of the youth and re-packaging of policy platforms to suit the requirements of the times of the day in the shape of inflation, employment, digital government and energy security.

Political observers have also claimed that his leadership style has changed to consensus-oriented and policy-oriented involvement particularly in addressing the civil society, professionals and the Bangladeshi diaspora.

Democracy and Observance of the Rule of Law.

The main aspects of the public communication of Tarique Rahman are that of constant appeal to:

• Freedom, fair and inclusive elections.

• An independent judiciary

• A depoliticised civil government.

• Excellent parliamentary check and balances.

He has made it very clear on various occasions that sustainable development and democratic legitimacy are always two sides of a coin- to him, economic progress cannot be crucial unless people have confidence in institutions.

This position has become a favorite among voters who are concerned about such an issue as democratic backsliding and power concentration and especially younger Bangladeshis who want a chance to be given on merit and have an open form of governance.

Economic Vision: Economic Fairness.

Economy prognosis of Tarique Rahman revolves around the development of the economy through the private sector and empowering SMEs and restoring investor confidence through predictability in the regulation and the rule of law.

The themes in his image of the economy are:

• Rejuvenating exports and remittances.

• Preference towards small and medium businesses.

• Enhancing foreign direct investment.

• Insuring against inflationary pressures of low and middle income households.

He has also emphasized the necessity to separate the power of the business and the state and economic reform has been the one of the tools to regain the trust and international reputation of the people.

International Outlook and participation by Diaspora.

Tarique Rahman who has been working outside the country most of the past decade has been extremely prolific in engaging with other international stakeholders and the Bangladeshi diaspora. According to proponents, such exposure has made him more aware of international norms of ruling the world, norms of compliance, and norms of diplomatic expectation, which in an economy that is more and more global in nature, has become a variable of considerable magnitude.

His interaction with expatriate Bangladeshis has been directed towards mobilisation of the talents, investment and ideas in the national development process by making the diaspora partners and not observers of the future of Bangladesh.

A Defining Moment

Tarique Rahman is in a kind of cross road since the election is close by and he may either be a legacy quite a reformist, an oppositionist or a responsible minister, a dreamer or a realist.

He is not just the political alternative, to many voters, but the re-establishment of the normal in the institution, the institution of democracy. Whether the BNP will one day make it to become the next government or not, his leadership has definitely altered the political discourse and raised the questions of accountability, participation and the future inclination of Bangladesh.

The role of Tarique Rahman has since lost its peripheral value in a potential finding vote of the next decade, he is now at the center of the debate on democracy in Bangladesh.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised. The views expressed in the article are not of Zee News.)