Tata 1mg, being the leader of digital health platform in India, operates on a scale few others can match, processing orders of medicines, diagnostics, and doctor consultations from over 1,800 cities across the country. Yet, as the company accelerated its growth trajectory, it was confronted with a problem as old as time: scattered feedback mechanisms, rigid workflows, and operational silos that slow down the speed of resolution and inconsistency in service delivery.

To address the expectations of its ever-growing clientele, Tata 1mg had to have a strong and scalable customer support platform on which it could impose its own style of operation. That's where Kapture CX came in.

Sheshgiri Kamath and Vikas Garg founded Kapture CX in 2016 to focus on serving the complex service demands of large enterprises. Where conventional tools offered standardisation at the expense of flexibility, Kapture was architected for nuance, enabling organisations to contextualise and streamline every interaction across touchpoints.

And that made all the difference for Tata 1mg.

Tata 1mg's customer success team realised very quickly that providing excellent experiences at scale could not be achieved with traditional CRM capabilities. Customer support struggled with unstructured customer feedback across different channels, which delayed the resolution of issues and affected agent productivity. Internal teams also did not have the best workflows for collaboration, adding to the difficulty.

To ward off these threats, Kapture CX put into place an omnichannel ticketing system that would consolidate queries from chat, email, and telephony into a single screen. With the entire picture before the agents could fully understand customer interactions, there was an improvement in first-contact resolution and Thornton times.

Drug across an off-the-shelf CRM platform, Kapture would develop its solution to integrate with Tata 1mg's internal tools and processes. Custom configurations of workflows ensured support operations could grow without hindrance or any compromise to meeting both volume and velocity-based demands.

One major differentiator was Kapture's proprietary Side Conversation feature that enabled real-time collaboration between internal teams without breaking the customer-facing thread. Team agents could resolve challenging queries faster by collaborating with multiple departments while retaining context.

It would accommodate a greater transformation.

With the help of Kapture, Tata 1mg accomplished response time reduction, entered into better collaboration with teams, and enjoyed greater operational manoeuvrability. More importantly, it gave the agents the freedom to turn all their efforts toward delivering the quality of care and support that are essentially Tat's core values: accessibility, trust, and excellence in healthcare.

Today, Tata 1mg is among the 1,000+ global enterprises across 18 countries utilising the Kapture CX enterprise-ready platform. What started as an agile CRM platform has since turned into a complete AI-powered customer experience platform that caters to the needs of today's support teams.

In the very centre of this transformation are vertical LLMs - Kapture's proprietary in-house models trained on billions of interactions, industry-specific.

Whereas conventional or generic LLMs fail to grasp context, intent, and decision flows specific to an industry, vertical LLMs make a customer experience faster, better, and more accurate with the increasing needs of customers for speed, personalisation, and contextual solutions.

As with the co-founder and CEO, Sheshgiri Kamath, "Customer service is a vertical problem while many are still attempting to solve it horizontally on their own. Our vertical LLMs, along with those from Kapture, give us and our clients an edge by presenting end users with the experience they want and deserve."

This is a refreshingly unique approach in an industry so cluttered with cobwebs of archaic mentalities, proven by the dozens of customers who have thereby severed ties with their legacy vendors and hopped onto Kapture CX. The idea has, therefore, also really caught the imagination of analysts and knowledge institutions. In June of 2025, it was honoured the Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for the CRM Customer Engagement Centre category, with an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars and 94% of users ready to recommend this platform to any business suffering from CX issues.

In an industry that is based on trust, outcomes, and agility, Kapture is paving the way toward a future where customer experience becomes much smarter and more human-centered.