Techugo, a top Indian firm, provides adaptive mobile and AI solutions, driving digital transformation for 800+ global enterprises and government projects.
Every business wants an adaptable approach for innovative goals. This approach should align with their evolving and emerging demands. Techugo, with its 10 years of legacy, claims to guarantee such adaptable app development. As India's top mobile app development company, they boast significant project successes and a leadership team that influences industry thinking.
Techugo provides global digital transformation services, including AI and government tech. Their expertise covers diverse industries, serving both private enterprises and specific market sectors.
Boosting Potential with Comprehensive Services
What makes Techugo stand out is its comprehensive digital strategies. Their work extends far beyond just coding! Techugo offers a complete range of services for your digital needs, including:
- Mobile app development
- UI/UX design
- Web development
- Backend solutions
- Quality assurance and testing
They stay ahead with latest technologies like:
- Artificial Intelligence
- Generative AI
- Blockchain
- Augmented Reality
- Virtual Reality
- Internet of Things
- Cloud computing
- Wearable technology
Techugo serves a wide variety of industries:
- E-learning
- Food and beverages
- Travel, tourism and hospitality
- Healthcare
- Finance and fintech
- E-commerce
- Retail
- Astrology and yoga
- Social media
- Entertainment
- On-demand service
- Transportation
- Sports
- Government services
This extensive experience allows them to grasp the distinct challenges and possibilities within your market.
Techugo's Expert Leadership
Techugo claims its strength lies in its 250+ qualified tech experts. Abhinav Singh, the CEO, possesses over 15 years of tech industry experience. He provides individual mentorship to clients. He has helped companies worth more than $2 billion achieve success. Under his direction, clients gain strategic foresight and robust problem-solving that goes beyond commercial success.
Ankit Singh, the COO, brings a crucial layer of expertise in Artificial Intelligence and Fintech. He brings a vital element of trust and expertise to critical infrastructure security, strengthening the company's capabilities.
Abhinav Gupta, the CTO, is an expert in iOS app development and AI in business. He actively shares knowledge with the broader Salesforce community. This highlights his commitment to industry advancement and collaborative problem-solving.
A Proven Track of 10 Years & Tangible Achievements
Techugo consistently achieves measurable success for its private sector clients. In a single year, Techugo's apps have collectively helped secure over $869 million in funding. The company itself has experienced extraordinary growth, achieving a 400% increase in business. With over 1400 projects completed for more than 800 global clients across 50+ industries, their track record is well-established.
Brands like Mother Dairy and Nik Baker’s have recently partnered with Techugo to enhance their operations and upgrade to AI automation.
The generative AI development company has a portfolio of projects that demonstrate maximum business outcomes:
Lifology
- Guinness World Record-winning app
- Empowers over 24 million users across 24 countries
- Launched 10,000+ global fellowships for students
- Featured in Fortune India
“Techugo has been our technology partner for more than a year. While we were explaining to them our requirements, their team was easily able to comprehend every technicality and helped us to visualise the product better,” says Praveen Parameswar, CEO, Lifology
JoshCam
- Feature-rich video editor app
- Played a pivotal role in raising $809 million in funding
- Garnered over 50 million downloads
“Josh was born from a need, but creators craved more! So we built tools that matched their ambition. And through it all, Techugo stood as our indispensable development partner. Turning our ambitions into success,” says Karandeep Singh, Director, JoshCam
Sterkla
- An online marketplace for coaching, honored with the Entrepreneur X Award
- Achieved over 3,000 coach registrations
“Techugo delivered high quality and accountability through effective project management and exceptional communication,” says Gavin Lund, Founder, Sterkla
MilkBun for Gastronomica
- Proudly serves the World's 50 Best Restaurants
- CEO of Gastronomica recognized as "Entrepreneur of the Year"
Byju's
- Techugo partnered with Byju's, India's largest edtech company
- Byju's boasts a valuation of $5.1 billion
- Highlights Techugo's ability to contribute to significant educational transformations
Lal10
- Empowered rural SMEs
- Connected over 1,800 businesses with more than 400 retailers across 18 countries
- Raised $5.5 million in funding
- Achieved a revenue run rate of Rs 200 crore
BookMyForex
- World's first and largest currency exchange marketplace
- Innovated the forex exchange process
TrueFan
- Achieved over 1 million downloads in just six months
- Secured $4.3M in seed funding
- The app has a 4.4-star rating
Partnering for Public Good With Government Sectors of India
Techugo's influence extends beyond the private sector! Techugo has partnered with 32+ Indian Government projects. Some of which include:
- Indian Navy
- Textile Committee of India
- National Informatics Centre
- Department of Social Justice and Empowerment
- Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited
- Software Technology Parks Of India
- Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare
- Information Technology Department
- Employees' State Insurance Corporation, Delhi
- Central Electricity Authority
- Controller General of Defence Accounts
This engagement highlights Techugo's capacity to handle large-scale projects with governmental implications.
“We pour our expertise into every digital solution. Be it a dynamic private enterprise or a crucial government initiative. But to build systems that enhance public services and directly touch the lives of countless citizens. That's where we feel we're making our most indelible and impactful mark!"
Ankit Singh, COO, Techugo
Techugo's Excellence Shines Through Global Achievements
Techugo’s accolades speak volumes! The company is a top tech partner choice in India, USA, Canada, and the Middle East, including Dubai.
Accolades include:
- A Guinness World Record for their work on the Lifology app, a guidance platform for parents.
- The prestigious Bett2020 award for Browzly, a personalized reading app. It highlights their innovation in educational technology.
- Entrepreneur X Factor 2021 recognition for their work on Sterkla, an online coaching marketplace.
- Featured in leading global publications like Daily Star UK, Forbes, Entrepreneur, and Fortune India.
The company consistently earns top ratings on Upwork, Appfutura, and GoodFirms. Securing Y Combinator's investment marks a significant milestone for the company. This shows investors' unwavering belief in the market's potential.
Techugo is Your Inspiring Partner for Future Growth
Techugo is a leading mobile app development company in India for its potential. They prioritize their clients above all else. Techugo effectively supports organizational expansion.
For organizations aiming for growth, Techugo is a perfect companion. Businesses can book one on one brainstorming session with Techugo's experts to discuss their next big move. Get in touch for your app project today!
