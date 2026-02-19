Telangana accelerates Quantum Mission under Vision 2047

Reaffirming its commitment to emerge as a national leader in frontier technologies under Telangana Rising Vision 2047, the Information Technology, Electronics & Communications Department, Government of Telangana, through Photonics Valley Corporation (PVC), is convening a landmark Quantum Technologies Workshop – “From Bits to Qubits: Student Awareness & Exploration Day”, along with a National Round Table Discussion on “Quantum Technologies: From Classroom Curiosity to National Capability.”

The programme will be held on 21st February 2026 (9:30 AM – 1:30 PM) at the Ramanujan Auditorium, CR Rao Advanced Institute of Mathematics, Statistics and Computer Science (CR Rao AIMSCS), University of Hyderabad Campus, Gachibowli.

This strategic initiative reflects the visionary leadership of A. Revanth Reddy, Chief Minister of Telangana, and Dudilla Sridhar Babu, Minister for Information Technology, Industries and Legislative Affairs to build a globally competitive deep-tech ecosystem and nurture next-generation talent in Quantum Technologies — a domain widely recognised as critical to national competitiveness, cybersecurity, advanced computing, and digital sovereignty.

Positioned as a first-of-its-kind academic and ecosystem engagement initiative in the state, the workshop and Round Table aim to bridge classroom learning with real-world innovation, while providing students and faculty direct exposure to emerging research, industry use-cases, startup opportunities, and national strategic priorities in Quantum Technologies.

The Round Table will bring together leading academic institutions, premier research laboratories, global industry leaders, startups, Global Capability Centres (GCCs), and Government stakeholders creating a high-impact platform for dialogue on:

- Translating quantum research into deployable solutions

- Talent and skilling pathways for India’s quantum workforce

- Industry adoption and commercialisation oppo;rtunities

- Aligning State-level initiatives with India’s national quantum roadmap

The distinguished confirmed participation list includes IIIT Hyderabad, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Quantum Ecosystem Technology Council of India (QETCI), Quandela, Novartis, GHX, Cloudangles and CR Rao AIMSCS, Government of Telangana, among others — reflecting a rare convergence of academia, research, startups, global industry, GCC and policy leadership.

The initiative underscores Telangana’s proactive approach to building quantum readiness, strengthening academia–industry collaboration, and positioning the State as a catalyst for India’s emerging quantum innovation ecosystem.

About the Initiative

The workshop is organised by Photonics Valley Corporation (PVC) in association with Cloudangles and in collaboration with CR Rao AIMSCS, under the aegis of the Information Technology, Electronics & Communications Department, Government of Telangana.

Media Contact in Photonics Valley Corporation (PVC)

Satish Reddy. H

satishreddy@photonicsvalley.com

+91 99899 27736

Photonics Valley Corporation

IT, Electronics & Communications Department

Government of Telangana