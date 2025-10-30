TendersOnTime Assists Salasar Contractors Secure Rs 10 Crore Win In Contract with GAIL

TendersOnTime, a popular government tender and public procurement intelligence site in India has shown its mastery of the industry again when it assisted Salasar Contractors Pvt. Ltd. in acquiring a prestigious contract in the value of about Rs10 crore with the Gas Authority of India Ltd. (GAIL). The contract is regarding the supply of talented manpower in the LPG Recovery Plant of GAIL in Alibaug, Maharashtra.

The tender had been floated earlier this year by GAIL, one of the largest natural gas companies in India which is a Maharatna Public Sector Enterprise. The fact that Salasar Contractors has successfully won the bid lends credit to the fact that professional tender facilitation and documentation support is increasingly becoming valuable in the competitive contracting environment in India.

TendersOnTime according to the company officials was central in all the phases of the bidding process, which includes knowledge of the tender requirements and preparation of the technical documents, as well as to timely submission and adherence to all procedural norms.

The service offered by TendersOnTime to prepare and submit our tender was excellent and we appreciate it. Their team also made sure that all the aspects were followed properly, they advised us through documentation, and did submission accurately and promptly. Their expertise helped us to present a professional and competitive bid, thus, a successful situation, as said one of the representatives of Salasar Contractors Pvt. Ltd.

The representative also said that the active communication, careful attitude, and profound knowledge of the government procurement procedures of TendersOnTime imply that they can be trusted as a long-term partner in the future.

In commenting on the milestone, a spokesperson of TendersOnTime said, "We have a long-standing mission of empowering the suppliers and service providers by streamlining the process of public procurement. We are not only a pretty portal on the wall but a good partner with end-to-end bid facilitation, compliance and consultancy services that help in the business to really move. "

Having a clientele of more than 240 countries and reaching up to more than 600,000 government buyers around the world, TendersOnTime remains to be a single source of suppliers eager to find real, proven, and lucrative procurement chances.

