Thalliki Vandanam Scheme 2025: How To Apply And Check Eligibility

The State Authorities of Andhra Pradesh has recently launched a very impactful education initiative known as Thalliki Vandanam Scheme, in which the Government aims to assist all the mothers and guardians by providing them financial help so that they can send their children to schools. All those children who are studying from class 1st to 12th and come from financially weaker households will be able to get the benefits through this initiative. This initiative will make education more accessible for all children from economically weaker sections so that they can develop their skills and mindset. All those mothers & guardians who wish to get benefits through this initiative can simply visit the Official Website and fill out the Application Form under this scheme.

About the Thalliki Vandanam Scheme

Honorable Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh State Mr. N. Chandrababu Naidu has launched this Incredible Education Empowerment initiative called Thalliki Vandanam Scheme under which the Government will provide financial support to all the guardians and mothers who belong from financially weaker households so that they can send their children to schools for better education. Under this scheme the Government aims to provide financial assistance of INR 15,000 to all the mothers so that they can start sending their children to schools. With the help of this initiative the Government will make education more accessible for all the students who belong from financially weaker households across the Andhra Pradesh State. The Authorities have allocated a financial budget of INR 8,745 Crores for the implementation of this scheme.

Objective of Thalliki Vandanam Scheme

The main objective behind this Thalliki Vandanam Scheme is to provide financial support to all the mothers and guardians who belong from economically weaker sections of the state so that they can start sending their children to Schools. According to this scheme the Government aims to provide financial help of INR 15,000 to all the mothers so that they can send their children to schools and they get better education along with their skills development. This is a DBT Scheme and the financial assistance provided under this initiative will be sent directly to the mothers bank accounts.

Short Highlights of Thalliki Vandanam Scheme

Name of Scheme

Talliki Vandanam Scheme

Who Launched

CM Chandrababu Naidu

Date of Launch

2025

Who Announced

Andhra Pradesh State government

Purpose

Provide financial assistance

Target Beneficiaries

Students

Benefits

Financial help of INR 15,000

Eligibility Criteria

Financially weak students

Required Documents

Aadhaar Card, Bank account

Application Process

Online

Official Website

GSWS NBM Portal

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must be permanent residents of Andhra Pradesh.

Students from class 1st to 12th Including intermediate education are eligible to apply under this initiative.

Applicants’ families’ annual income should not exceed INR 10,000 in Rural Areas and in Urban Areas it should be INR 12,000.

Students' mothers must have a bank account linked with her Aadhar Card.

Documents Required

Bank or Post Office Passbook with Photo

PAN Card

Ration Card

Voter Identity Card

MGNREGA card

Kissan Photo Passbook

Driving License

Thalliki Vandanam Scheme Apply Online

All those students who want to apply under this Thalliki Vandanam Scheme have to visit the Official Website of the scheme.

Now on the homepage you have to click on the Apply Online option.

After that a new page with an application form will open. Here you have to enter all the required details in the application form and upload all the necessary documents in it.

After entering all the details in the form you have to recheck it and click on the Submit button.

FAQ’s

How many mothers will get benefits under this Thalliki Vandanam Scheme?

The Government aims to provide financial benefits to at least 67 Lakh females across the Andhra Pradesh State.

What is the budget allocated for the implementation of this Talliki Vandanam Scheme?

The Government has allocated a financial budget of INR 8,745 Crores for the implementation of this scheme.

