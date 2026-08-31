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Why this 23-year-old bets that future of advertising is not advertising at all

Vriddhi Media, run by Rankora Tech Pvt Ltd, is a Delhi-based marketing agency that has partnered with over 100 Indian D2C brands since 2022 in segments like personal care, food, skin care, accessories, and wellness.

Published: Aug 31, 2026, 10:50 AM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 11:51 AM IST
Why this 23-year-old bets that future of advertising is not advertising at all

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