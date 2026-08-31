/Why this 23-year-old bets that future of advertising is not advertising at all

Rishabh's Delhi-based agency, Vriddhi Media, works on a simple premise: Indian consumers no longer believe brands. They believe each other and increasingly, they are believing whatever AI tells them. If the consumer in Bengaluru is wondering whether the sun cream costing Rs 900 is worth it, then most likely she will not visit the brand's website. She will search for a debate. She will look for someone who has no reasons to mislead her. And increasingly, she will ask an AI assistant that will silently scan those debates and answer.
That's how 23-year-old Rishabh created his firm.
Vriddhi Media, run by Rankora Tech Pvt Ltd, is a Delhi-based marketing agency that has partnered with over 100 Indian D2C brands since 2022 in segments like personal care, food, skin care, accessories, and wellness. The agency has carved out a unique niche in the market. Instead of acquiring attention via ads, the agency concentrates on places where decisions are made: community forums, reviews, comparisons, and even AI-powered answers which come on top of all these.
"Nobody trusts a brand talking about how good the brand is. They trust the discussion that's taking place on three other tabs. We just have to ensure our brand is part of that discussion,” says Rishabh.
From search results to a single answer
The company's frame of how it sees its product offering is "recommendation infrastructure." This is because discovery is dying. An old-fashioned search engine would return ten links, leaving the consumer to make the judgment call. The large language model will read those ten links and give you back one answer without a second page.
However, the data behind this position is no longer just speculation and India has gotten there ahead of other markets. Boston Consulting Group's 2025 research showed active generative-AI usage in the country to be 62 per cent, with 64 per cent of Indian consumers using the technology to conduct research on brands and products during the purchase journey. Adobe's 2026 Digital Trends report revealed 65 per cent using AI for personalized product recommendations, the highest rate in Asia Pacific. The accenture Consumer Pulse survey 2026 went even further. Nearly 30 per cent of Indians list a large language model as their primary discovery channel.
"If the content the AI reads doesn't have your brand mentioned, then you simply don't exist in that answer. You aren't ranked tenth. You aren't even there. It's a much harsher punishment than anything that could come from bad SEO," says Rishabh.
This has seen the firm's efforts move ahead of normal digital marketing practices. The campaigns of the firm involve tiered community targeting, sustained engagement rather than single posting, and reporting system that focuses on how long the content stays on and gets impressions and sustained engagement. Over the years, the firm has seen its campaigns reach out to more than 50 million impressions with 70 percent of its placements alive and continuing to generate returns months after the postings.
This is the number that Rishabh pays attention to. As long as the thread lives, people continue to be impressed by it and it continues ranking and generating engagement. Also, the firm has come up with a free diagnostic tool that will help analyze where and how a certain brand is mentioned on the web.
The founder's view
Marketing was Rishabh’s entry into the profession since his education involved the fields of finance and business; advertising was not his pathway, which, according to him, influences the way his agency evaluates its work – focusing on the return rather than on the defense of a creative idea. When talking about where marketing will go in the future, Rishabh is pragmatic. With more AI assistants getting familiarized with the research done previously by consumers, the winning brands won’t be those who are the biggest spenders on the media, but those which managed to get enough discussion to deserve being cited.
“Each brand will soon discover what people really talk about them when they are not around,” says Rishabh. “It is either the best or the worst news for them, depending on the product.”
(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)
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