/Why this 23-year-old bets that future of advertising is not advertising at all

Marketing was Rishabh’s entry into the profession since his education involved the fields of finance and business; advertising was not his pathway, which, according to him, influences the way his agency evaluates its work – focusing on the return rather than on the defense of a creative idea. When talking about where marketing will go in the future, Rishabh is pragmatic. With more AI assistants getting familiarized with the research done previously by consumers, the winning brands won’t be those who are the biggest spenders on the media, but those which managed to get enough discussion to deserve being cited.