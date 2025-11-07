The 79% AAAAA Concentration: Is the Corporate Bond Market Of India Too Conservative?

The corporate bond market in India is on a critical junction. It has expanded at a brisk pace reaching 51.58 trillion in size and a record issue of 9.9 trillion in FY25. There is, however, a darker side to all these figures in the fact that even the total number of all the bonds issued is accumulated in two distinct categories and that is AAA and AA ratings. This massive favoring of securities rated the highest gives rise to an often-asked question - has the market become too risk-averse to warrant expanding economic growth?

As CARE Ratings show, 67.6 percent of the total issuances are of AAA bonds and 11.7 percent of AA. Less than 5% is made up of bonds rated A and BBB. The image that gets produced is that of a market that is strongly concentrated in the safest instruments. Though such concentration on stability has advantages, it also forces down the mid-tier and new firms with respect to funding possibilities, which may cripple innovation and balanced growth.

The bond market in India has changed drastically in the past ten years. Since 2014, it has grown by 226.3 trillion out of 68 trillion. Corporate bonds have increased by itself three times to 51. 58 trillion. It issued record-highs in FY25, surpassing last year on ₹8.6 trillion. It is proposed that the issuance could be 11 trillion in FY26. Nevertheless, it is these marvellous figures that contain more underlying structural frailties, namely the market being greatly focused on the safest credits as well as it reduces excessively on privately placed deals that currently make up over 99 per cent of all bond deals. This limits the participation and price discovery, and hence the market is not as transparent and dynamic.

The hegemony of AAA and AA issuances does not occur by chance. It indicates the very traditional tastes of the Indian institutional investors (insurance companies, pension funds and mutual funds) that are governed by regulation structures that prefer high-rated securities. As an example, insurers must invest most of their portfolios in AA and more. Such a regulatory framework constitutes a vicious cycle: firms are motivated to keep high ratings in order to raise capital whereas investors are compelled to purchase nothing but the best-rated bonds.

China the same controlled market has had a wider credit spectrum. India, on the other hand, is one of the most conservative major bond markets in the world.

These economic costs are attached to this conservatism. The middle-sized firms which are commonly the source of creating jobs and innovations find it difficult to borrow funds using bonds. They still stay attached to the banks, losing the initial goal of establishing the corporate debt markets as the alternative source of funds. In addition, high concentration in the upper end heightens the vulnerability of the system. In the event of a general downgrade, en-masse selling would happen since the institutional investors who must not sell rated securities would have to force sell the downgraded securities.

The other factor is the monetary environment of India. As the Reserve Bank of India reduced the repo rate by 100 basis points in and between February and June 2025, most corporates hurried to secure the low cost of borrowing by locking. The very inflation rate above 6% and the decline in GDP growth, to 5.4% in mid-2024, have naturally caused investors to seek tranquility, and this has again strengthened the preference in favor of top-rated bonds. Although the neutral position of the RBI has stabilised the situation, the risk of the inflation and growth has made risk appetite low.

Yet, change is on the horizon. Such solutions as Altifi developed by Northern Arc Capital are trying to democratize corporate bonds. Altifi has an investor base exceeding 76,000 registering users investing over ₹5,142 million and is linked to a broader variety of fixed-income instruments including A and BBB-rated corporate bonds. These innovations provide a clue of how technology can help to diversify the bond market in India by making it have more investors other than those who have limited access because of rating restrictions.

Rating agencies also need to focus more on transparency and the finer difference among the investment-grade to enable investors to have a better understanding of actual risk difference. Lastly, increasing liquidity of the secondary market on mid-rated bonds can make the bonds more appealing to a wider group of investors.

The bond market in India does not necessarily require any extreme upset but it requires re-balancing. The presence of high rated bonds will and always will remain significant, but this is not a dream without a comprehensive range of credit worthy companies of all rating levels. A more balanced system would reinforce financial stability, stimulate entrepreneurship and make the allocation of capital more effective. With limited regulation, new platforms and increased awareness of investors, India has the prospect of transforming into a more accommodating market, of indeed, able to finance the next stage of development in the country.

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.