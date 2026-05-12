The Accidental CTO: Subhash Choudhary's journey from Bihar is an engineering bestseller

With the highly competitive tech industry in India, where degrees can make all the difference in the world, Subhash Choudhary is a folk hero among those who eschewed college. With the valuation of his company at ₹800 crore now, Choudhary's personal worth has crossed the ₹200 crore mark. But, even more than the monetary achievements, he's becoming a literary mentor to the developer community that's getting the country's attention.

Fighting for the Bihar Odyssey: Grit Over Pedigree

After his father's death, his mother, who earned her living by tailoring, could not afford to send Subhash to school after his father's death, and he was born in a small village in Bihar. When he arrived in Mumbai at the age of 17, he had no plan or map in his mind, only to live.

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Financial difficulties ended his goals of becoming a Chartered Accountant and he decided to take a detour to a Hardware diploma. Subhash picked up programming skills from the dusty corners of computer labs, and many hours of self-taught coding. He wasn't trying to make a career out of certificates, but rather work on the most difficult technical issues that even the most experienced engineers stayed clear of.

The ‘Accidental CTO' Handbook is the new ‘Bible' for engineers

What used to be a derogatory term for Subhash to use was “Accidental CTO”. Today it is the title of his influential book that has created a "must-read" bible for software engineers all over the nation.

The book has rung true chords in the tech world because of the elimination of company jargon.

It provides an honest and authentic view of:

How to create a company worth ₹800 crore?

Infrastructure Mastery: Dukaan's journey from expensive cloud solutions to Bare Metal servers.

How to scale to millions of users from a low resource/high output team?

With its focus on technical logic and problem-solving skills, the book has proven to be a guide to success for thousands of aspiring programmers in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

The development of the empire cost ₹800 crores.

Subhash has been the technical design architect and has been guiding Dukaan to become a huge organisation that allows over 3.5 million merchants to sell online. The company has been led by him through the market volatility, and has successfully charted the course for the D2C revolution in India. Dukaan has been able to compete with the global giants and not get fatter on the platform and Subhash's "bare metal" ideology.

The boy from Bihar is enjoying a hat trick-style moment as he recently had his equity valuation done and it has made him a net worth of ₹203 crore.

A history of "Skill Over Degree"

Though Subhash is rich, and his book is a best seller, he is a staunch believer in meritocracy. He is still working on the creation of an employment system that appreciates "proof of work" over the universities and their rankings in India.

Subhash Choudhary wants to make it clear that the part of an Accidental CTO isn't a matter of luck; it's a matter of being ready when opportunity strikes and an opportunity is created by your hard-earned skills. It means that the book is becoming a standard on the desk of Indian engineers and it's more satisfying than ₹203 crore.

About Dukaan

Dukaan is a world-class do-it-yourself e-commerce platform which allows merchants to get their online store up and running within seconds. Dukaan is targeting to bring the ecommerce experience to masses – everywhere, anytime – with investors like Matrix Partners and Lightspeed.

Media Contact:

Dukaan Public Relations Media

Location: Mumbai, India

Email: press@mydukaan.io

Website: www.mydukaan.io

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