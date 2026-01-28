The AI Workspace That Runs Your Business While You Sleep

Omnify, the global SaaS platform serving children's recreation and enrichment firms, has launched a new AI Workspace, OM, that is designed to transform the manner in which service companies are operated. The company claims OM is not a product; it is more of a transformation in the way the business owners interact with technology rather than operate each activity, but simply manage intelligent systems that think, foresee, and make decisions.

These are Software That Runs Your Business and Software That Runs Itself.

Omnify claims it has been labeled as the underdog behind the scenes success of thousands of swim schools, gyms, and other activity centers worldwide that have made the operation easier to allow the owners to focus on the experiences. With the help of OM, the company takes a big leap into the future and gets rid of management software to embark on the realm of autonomous intelligence.

The idea is simple yet dramatic: software that not only helps you in running your company, but also can help itself to a larger extent. Owners switch the role of drivers to supervisors, OM does the analysis of the performance of routine, communication with customers, and even optimisation of schedules or marketing in real-time.

Manik Mehta, Co-founder and CEO at Omnify, states that any service business must be strong, in terms of operations, marketing and have an analyst without the extra baggage. “That’s what OM brings. It is no second-hand to handle, it is a co-pilot, and he has knowledge of your world, and he will act with you.

Smart AI, not the AI of telling.

In its nature, OM is not developed to replace human work; it is developed to understand it. It deciphers tendencies, anticipates needs, and adapts to the manner in which each business operates. In the example of small recreation companies that can be an AI that will understand when the attendance is declining, will automatically remind parents or create new offers based on the seasonal patterns without notifying them what to do.

Mehta further mentioned that conventional software is used to help with tasks. OM helps in decision-making on what is worth doing.

Compared to the generic assistants, the smartness of OM is highly situational to the reconstruction of swim classes among children and enrichment programs. It is familiar with the rhythm of business, the rhythm of seasons, and it is familiar with the characteristics of customer contact. It realises that a missed class is not just a figure, but an opportunity to reconnect a family to a community.

Reorganising the Labour of the Business Owner.

The owner of the business is changing nowadays since we are in the times of AI. OM is built for that future. Owners can now see the big picture without worrying about the small detail being handled because they no longer have to ensure that reports are buried.

Stories are a type of data presentation, and OM Business Analyst does not involve spreadsheets with solutions to queries like, how's attendance in our advanced swim program or which camp has had the most renewals this season?

OM Marketing Agent will assist in the transformation of ideas into campaigns, attract emails, make pictures, and publish instantly.

And OM Concierge does front lines, calls to parents, books classes, and automatically makes payments and upsells.

Co-founder and COO, Kabandi Saikia, states that there have always been two too many with respect to operating a service business. The goal is to ensure that technology is invisible to allow owners to think of people and not processes. OM lets them do just that.”

The Future of Informed Operations.

This is a new age with OM, Omnify is transforming the world in which software is no longer a management system, but an intelligence system. It is an evolution which indicates a greater reality; the future of business lies in not doing more, or doing it at a higher rate; it lies in the evolving mechanisms, which ought to be made to your purpose.

Manik Mehta claimed that we are transitioning into a time where businesses do not just use software, but work with it. OM is the first step towards such a reality.

About Omnify

The first-ever Autonomous Business Operating System (OS) in the world, designed by Manik Mehta and Kabandi Saikia in 2016, Omnify was created to streamline scheduling, memberships, payments, and customer interaction of the local service-based business in recreation. With the introduction of OM, Omnify is no longer about management, but about intelligence to help businesses in their effort to be smarter, better, and relate more closely with their communities.

