The Digital Stadium: Can BluTik Build A 'Fan Verse' We Actually Want To Live In?

Each great fandom has two sides.

There is the pleasant side: the collective happiness, the international society, that tingling just before a goal, the collective exhortation in an empty movie theater. It is its connection, simple and pure.

And the other side then there is. The side we hate all, and silently. The digital town square dark side.

It’s the toxicity. It is the gatekeeping, the never-ending us-vs.-them struggles, the comment sections that are turned into cesspools of negativity by anonymous commenters. It is the competition that is healthy and turns into pure harassment.

This has been the price of online fandom, which we have simply accepted over ten years. We have heard that it is an impossible issue. The anger, the trolling, the fighting which is based on algorithms- it is simply the way the internet works.

But what if it's not? Suppose it is not a fan problem, it is a design problem?

And this, it appears, is the silent, subterranean revolution simmer of BluTik, the new all-in-one platform of fans.

On the face of it, the pitch of BluTik is that of convenience. It is combining quizzes, prizes, celebrity hangouts, and community into a single application. No longer jumping around on platforms. It is a well-polished, intelligent, and rational pitch.

Read between the lines, though, you have a much more daring enterprise. By establishing a single, consolidated Fan Verse, BluTik is providing more than just the convenience, it is providing the control.

Think about it. The majority of Internet toxicity is cultivated in unmoderated and fragmented environments. It lives by the anonymity and algorithms which encourage engagement, regardless of whether it is positive or negative. It is an online fight in the street with no rules and referee.

And the all-in-one model of BluTik is not a feature, but an architecture. It is a walled garden and that in this context is no bad word. It is a sports stadium, a community hall. It is a place in which the architect of the building literally gets to establish the rules of behavior.

Their model is interesting at this point. BluTik is based on positive reinforcement: competition, connection and rewards.

This is the antidote.

This model can reward the most enthusiastic fans, the most educated and the most constructive fans instead of the most vocal, the most angry, and the most negative ones.

It does not matter how many people you ratio in the comments to create your status in the platform. It is linked to your knowledge in a quiz, your position on a (healthy) leaderboard, your relationship with other fans, and physical prizes that can be won in the real world. It redefines competitions as a potential weapon in battle against others to a game where you test your passion.

It is an effort to direct the untamed, disorganized power of fandom into something formatted, secure, and cheerful.

At this point, it is time to be straightforward: this is the most difficult task in the sphere of social media. It is a huge burden to moderate a global community on a large scale. All the platforms have failed in one way or other before it. You can make the offer that you are offering a non-toxic space; you can make that offer indefinitely; it is much more difficult to create such a space.

But deep down in it, BluTik is placing a very deep bet. They are staking on the fact that most of the fans are not toxic. They are gambling that we all are just sick and tired of the noise. They are staking on the hope that, given a better stadium, one to celebrate in rather than to fight in, with attainable rules and tangible rewards of the merits of good sportmanship, the right fans will flock.

They are hoping that at the end of the day our attachment to the game would be greater than our urge to fight over the game. I sincerely hope that they are correct in the future of fandom.