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The Divine Tales share tips for creating a peaceful prayer corner at home

Whether you’re new to prayer or looking to sharpen your spiritual routine, a prayer space at home can enhance your spiritual life.

Published: Jul 10, 2026, 02:10 PM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 03:45 PM IST
The Divine Tales share tips for creating a peaceful prayer corner at home

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