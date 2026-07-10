The Divine Tales share tips for creating a peaceful prayer corner at home

Lighting set-up plays an important role in creating the right atmosphere for prayer and devotion. Choosing soft and warm lighting is essential. Going for white, cream, yellow, and light blue is the right choice for a prayer corner. Avoid warm or hard lighting set-up. You can also look for floral backdrops that can enhance the visual aesthetic of the corner. Diyas or soft lamps are great options for the lighting set-up as well, especially suited for evening prayer.