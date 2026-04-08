The Enduring Gaze: Craft, Culture and the Drishti Bommai

The Drishti Bommai has always been a distinct entity among the visual images of Tamil Nadu. Whether it was hung above doors, crafted out of clay and mounted on rooftops, or painted in vibrant colors on the windows or walls of houses or business establishments, the large, protruding eyes of the Drishti Bommai have only served the purpose of warding off the evil eye. It has no restrictions in terms of medium; it can be utilized in various ways.

"The Revival of Traditions," a documentary movie by Indicus Crossections (a project initiated by Indicus Paints for studying crafts, design, and heritage), highlights the importance of the above-mentioned iconographic figure during the period of time when doubts about the history of the craft are raised. Even though the craft is commonly seen in urban and semi-urban areas, there are not many craftsmen left to inherit the tradition and reproduce the figure by hand. The documentary film distinguishes itself from other movies that focus on the missing Drishti Bommai as an ornamental figure.

One of the unique characteristics of the Drishti Bommai in the past was arching of the eyebrows, widening of the nostrils, and widening of the eyes. This was viewed as artistry work designed specifically for the protection of the self against any kind of attack before one reached a particular stage. In the modern-day context, the Drishti Bommai has become something different as now it is not sculptured by stones but is available in mural art, rural home paintings, car paintings, and sticker art for businesses.

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There are many trends within architecture today. Minimalist exteriors along with prefabricated items have resulted in designs where craftsmanship does not thrive as it once did. The film showcased today specifically examines those artisans who produce such pieces of artistic sculpture or painted art through their craft. More than likely, these artisans learned their craft from past generations (at least that is true for many). Craft continues to be important in the production of art; however, ideology is equally important if not more important.

At the event of Madras Art Weekend 2025, the film, and a panel discussion took an in-depth look at different dimensions of arts and design and the cultural implications of these disciplines to the world of art and design. Upasana Asrani, the director of Madras Art Weekend indicated that the purpose of the event was to show how art has been and can continue to be in Chennai with regard to its historical foundation and the planning for the city's future. Additionally, she indicated, that because the film covers a historic art form (Drishti Bommai) that has just now been made contemporary, it directly relates to the theme of Madras Reimagined.

The film demonstrates that we humans play a role in creating things. Gokul Basker, an entrepreneur with Indicus Paints, has made a movie called "Drishti Bommai" that communicates this message. The movie incorporates generations of belief and artistic excellence through cultural expressions that are not acknowledged. The artist who creates these horrifying masks has historical knowledge and wisdom that has come from several generations and will eventually be lost. The film also lets an artist carry their artistry forward so they can preserve their craft through this medium.

It is essential in supporting the film's thesis since Drishti Bommai: Reviving the Tradition does not call for the retention of the heritage in its pure form but advocates the blending and adapting of the same to changing times.

Through the introduction of one picture of the protective figure, the movie has succeeded in casting a broad spectrum of questions on the issue of identity within the city and the conservation of visual codes within such a setting: The presence of the Drishti Bommai may be considered a matter of personal choice in the contemporary world.

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