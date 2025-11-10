The Exchange Reawakening: The Way Groww And Zerodha Are Transforming The Architecture Of The Indian Market

It starts not at glass towers in Dalal Street, but in December 2024, when Rainmatter at Groww and Zerodha had opted to play a game of investment frenzy that even Rakesh Jhunjhunwala would have termed as too bold.

While the other exchange, National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) has also made its way to the market spotlight and has generated hype amongst the investors that have invested in the exchange, none other than Groww, Zerodha, backed investment through its Rainmatter and Radhakishan Damani. The investment arm of Zerodha, “Rainmatter”, has invested a hefty amount into this platform with the other two investors. But the question still prevails: what is the play behind this investment motive?

Investment Patterns: The Psychology.

The Investment pattern has been seen before and was first noted by the analyst at Stakehub Infotech. The early investors of the platform, including Y Combinator, Ribbit Capital, Tiger Global, and IQONIQ Capital, have traditionally stuck to the same formula of making their strategic investment decisions while investing in Brokerage and fintech firms. After restructuring the company's performance and operational capabilities, the investors exit from the companies at a higher multiple through stake sale or at the time of IPO listing.

Upon careful analysis of the investment psychology of the investors, it was clear that these venture capital companies first make investments in top fintech or brokerage firms on a long-term basis. Then they broaden their field of investment in a strategic manner and especially on exchanges. For example, Ribbit Capital invested in Robinhood and Coinbase in FY 2015 and subsequently IQONIQ Capital invested in the same with the participation of Sequoia Capital in FY 2018. Y Combinator and Tiger Global continued their ways and invested in Coinbase and Upstox in FY 2017, respectively.

The biggest gap in their investments was the lack of presence of exchanges in their portfolio. Due to the stringent regulations imposed by the Securities Exchange Commission of the USA, it would have been impossible for them to invest in notable exchanges New York Stock Exchange or NASDAQ.

Yet to embrace their global ambitions, the five private equity firms made a combined investment and became shareholders in Groww with PEAK XV (Sequoia) investing in FY 2017-2018, and the remaining members of the group investing in the following rounds of fundraising in FY 2021.

The strategy of timing and the MSEI Play.

The investors have consistently stuck to their tactic of retaining interests in Groww and making strategic decisions to grow the business. The major opportunity appeared in FY 2023 as SEBI declared the so-called One Index, One Expiry rule that gave NSE an opportunity to choose Tuesday as an expiry day and BSE an opportunity to choose Thursday.

Thus came the opportunity realised by Groww. In December 2024, Groww, along with Zerodha, made their first investment in exchange MSEI (Metropolitan Stock Exchange), where, in reality, it was just another strategic move of their funders/Private Equity firms to take a stake in the exchange without any tight regulations. This investment was a revival of MSEI that was not touched for a long time but caught the eyes of Foreign Investors. It is important to note that the exchange was using Friday as its F&O contract expiry day.

SEBI Strikes Back: Denial of Friday Expiry

Followed the announcement of May 2025, which broke the dreams: Final settlement day (expiry day) of all equity derivatives contracts shall be either Tuesday or Thursday of the week. Every stock exchange will decide which one of the two above days to select, SEBI Chief quoted.

This announcement served the investors with severe backlash. The investors were aware that they could not exploit the Indian market by investing in a single exchange, and this led to the alternative investment plan. Although the brokerage companies Groww and Zerodha knew that the SEBI had strict regulations on the dates when the expiry contracts were to be, they had already prepared in case of contingencies.

The NCDEX Gambit: Reggies in Practice

So, in July 2025, the investment company of Groww, Zerodha and Radha Kishan Damani invested in NCDEX, which is in what can be called a grey zone in terms of regulation. Sugar, wheat, chana, crude --- where a world shock in supply might be converted to a jackpot in broking. This wasn't random. It was regulatory arbitrage at work.

Had SEBI closed the door on equity expiries, NCDEX could have provided one backdoor. This was another strategic opportunity which would serve their shareholders with higher multiples, trading data, information about the thematic indexes and as well as a follow-up announcement of launching the equity cash segment on their index.

The Regulatory Chess Game: Brokerage Firm vs SEBI

In August 2025 SEBI chief informed to distribute consultation papers with only one weekly expiry to be distributed in each exchange.

This led to the real picture of the strategic game played. Although one of the moves under consideration by SEBI is the rule of one exchange, one index and one expiry, it was a gameplay, which Groww and Zerodha did not wish to take part in because nowadays it is not about expiry anymore. They knew that traders of India did not intend to cease trading on a weekly, monthly or quarterly basis; they would gamble on anything.

The loophole that was easy at the same time critical was the regulation itself. The restrictions of SEBI on ownership of brokerage are mostly applicable to National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Equity holdings in MSEI and NCDEX have no clearly stated limits. This lapse provided a chance--a chance which Groww and Zerodha have apparently obtained unobtrusively.

Outlook

The difference between the two major players brings this change into focus: the National Stock Exchange (NSE) unlisted shares trades around 1900 rupees, has a valuation of about 560000 Crore to 590000 Crore (implicitly) in the private market, with its share prices surging more than 50-60 percent in the recent weeks; the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) unlisted shares have risen by more than 150 percent over a year, currently tr Collectively, these trends are indicative of a larger structural change - that is, the recovery of alternative interchange and fintech engagement is redefining the structure of the Indian financial market within the changing regulatory and stability-centered framework of SEBI.

