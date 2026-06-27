​​To start with, Dasgupta did not shy away from accepting the fact that the state debt stands at a staggering ₹8.15 lakh crore figure. This is amongst the highest ratios of debt to gross state domestic product of any Indian state, with annual interest servicing costing tens of thousands of crores of rupees. The finance minister has not tried to hide this fact. What is more significant is that the government, which has come in on the back of the cash transfer-heavy regime of the previous government where close to 40% of the expenditure was in the social sector, is moving away towards a structural change while assuring beneficiaries that all welfare schemes will continue. We need to appreciate the fact that this is indeed a credibility building move on the part of the government. Fiscal continuity, post an election cycle, has always been important to investors.​