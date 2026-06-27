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The first capital markets moment for Bengal: Decoding the Adhikari-Dasgupta Budget through an investment banker's lens

For a banker in Kolkata, one of the most significant statements of this budget is the proposal to revive the Calcutta Stock Exchange (one of the oldest stock exchanges in India) as part of efforts to develop the state's financial ecosystem. 

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Jun 27, 2026, 11:40 AM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 12:28 PM IST
The first capital markets moment for Bengal: Decoding the Adhikari-Dasgupta Budget through an investment banker's lens
Image Credit: Samir Agarwal, Director, Indcap Advisors

About the Author

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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