The first budget for the newly installed BJP government in West Bengal, which saw Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta presenting a budget today to Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's government, calls for a perspective beyond madurkathi files and mishti doi. To us, who work on growth financing and corporate structures in East India regularly, this is the first serious effort to transform the balance sheets of Bengal, the welfare state, into a more investable state in over a decade.
The fiscal starting point is honest — which is more significant than it looks
To start with, Dasgupta did not shy away from accepting the fact that the state debt stands at a staggering ₹8.15 lakh crore figure. This is amongst the highest ratios of debt to gross state domestic product of any Indian state, with annual interest servicing costing tens of thousands of crores of rupees. The finance minister has not tried to hide this fact. What is more significant is that the government, which has come in on the back of the cash transfer-heavy regime of the previous government where close to 40% of the expenditure was in the social sector, is moving away towards a structural change while assuring beneficiaries that all welfare schemes will continue. We need to appreciate the fact that this is indeed a credibility building move on the part of the government. Fiscal continuity, post an election cycle, has always been important to investors.
Capital markets news: Revival of Calcutta Stock Exchange
For a banker in Kolkata, one of the most significant statements of this budget is the proposal to revive the Calcutta Stock Exchange (one of the oldest stock exchanges in India) as part of efforts to develop the state's financial ecosystem. Symbolically and substantively, this is very important. Once a flourishing bourse in the country after the Bombay Stock Exchange, the CSE became defunct during the last two decades mirroring Bengal's general decline. The revival, if properly coordinated with SEBI and supported with some listing activity, can provide an opportunity for mid-sized firms in East India to raise capital and price discovery locally for the first time in a generation. This will help in reducing the gap that exists for every regional issuer, who has to depend on the capital markets infrastructure of Mumbai for fund raising.
Implementation of central schemes as fiscal leverage
Another less glamorous but important idea is leveraging central scheme implementation for fiscal gain. The government proposes to install 2 lakh rooftop solar systems as part of the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana with ₹100 crore expenditure from the state side and ₹5,000 subsidy for SC and ST families for supporting the installation of rooftop solar power plants. This is the very 'double-engine' approach industry bodies had been looking for — delivery of welfare and energy transition objectives through centrally sponsored schemes without carrying the whole capital cost on the state budget. Renewable energy EPC firms and rooftop solar power plant financiers will welcome this move, which is a clear demand signal in smaller scale than other infrastructure-related announcements but having better clarity on the implementation route.
The real message: capex and high-tech manufacturing over consumption
The figures that matter most in the budget from the perspective of capital markets are those related to supply-side development and high-tech manufacturing:
• ₹5,000 crore industrial incentive scheme tied explicitly to job creation — a more focused ask compared to subsidy schemes of the past, which is linked directly to job creation and not capital investment.
• Semiconductor unit in Durgapur along with IT park in Siliguri — an attempt to insert Bengal into India's high-tech manufacturing and electronic supply chain narrative rather than just compete on the traditional industrial base
• Setting up of an IIT and an IIM in North Bengal along with tribal university in Jhargram and allocation of ₹2,100 crore for PM Shri Schools — talent infrastructure that institutional investors consider in their location decisions
• Bengal AI Mission to show intent to attract digital and AI-linked investment rather than letting that space go to Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune etc.
• Integrated deep-sea port in Dadanpatrabarh, Purba Medinipur along with green-field airport near Kalyani and new regional airports for Purulia, Balurghat and Malda — with the expansion of the Cooch Behar airport
• Sports University, new stadium in North Bengal and ₹1 crore to each club participating in national games
On the land issue, the perennial roadblock for every transaction in East India, the budget proposes the review of the Urban Land (Ceiling and Regulation) Act, 1976, which can help in unlocking the land availability and creating an investor-friendly environment. This is a significant but initial move, and it is worth being precise about this when talking to clients because historically, land title and acquisition has been the largest factor in suppressing the valuation of East India industrial/manufacturing assets in comparison with similar targets in Gujarat or Tamil Nadu. Review of the Act is the starting point of the conversation and not the end.
"Double engine" is the multiple re-rating story
Now that the BJP has taken control at the Centre too, the market is anticipating coordination on central schemes and faster release of the financing from the Central government. For instance, the rollout of the central scheme on rooftop solar is an early example of this. Pre-budget consultations of Dasgupta with FM Nirmala Sitharaman and NITI Aayog's Ashok Lahiri signify that this is not just talk. The promise made separately by Adhikari of bringing back the Tata Group in West Bengal is a loaded statement given the industrial past of Bengal and one that, if implemented earnestly, would be the best possible signal to anchor investors looking at Bengal from the outside.
What this means for deal flow
As someone advising on M&A and growth capital deals in East India, here are three developments to track if the execution happens:
1. A genuine capital-raising facility for issuers if revival of CSE moves beyond the announcement and into the SEBI co-ordination phase.
2. Higher positioning for high-tech, manufacturing and renewable energy-linked assets because of Durgapur's semiconductor focus, Siliguri's IT park, employment-linked industrial incentive worth ₹5,000 crore and the rollout of the central scheme on solar energy.
3. The test of execution on land, not a resolved bottleneck. Urban Land Ceiling Act review is the right starting point of the conversation but the market will wait for amendment of the law.
The honest caveat
An honest financier will never try to sell a budget presented by a government less than two months old. Structural problems of Bengal like unemployment, infrastructure bottlenecks and delayed port development have taken decades to arrive, and debt of ₹8.15 lakh crore will constrain the capex ambitions of the government for quite some years to come. CSE revival, semiconductor unit in Durgapur and the proposals for the IITs/IIMs are early-stage announcements and do not have the details of implementation timelines and capital requirements till date. However, land and actual implementation of stock exchange revival remain the most uncertain variables.
But, for the first time in a long while, this is a budget that has been presented with an investor's mindset. That itself merits attention.
(By Samir Agarwal, Director, Indcap Advisors, a SEBI Registered Category I Merchant Banker, Boutique Investment Bank and Founding Member of the Advisiom Global M&A network )
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.