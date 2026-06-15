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The GLP-1 hype: How Lean Protocol is building a sustainable weight loss ecosystem

GLP-1 medications aid weight loss, but experts emphasise supervised care, diagnostics, nutrition, and lifestyle changes for lasting results.

Published: Jun 15, 2026, 11:42 AM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 12:49 PM IST
The GLP-1 hype: How Lean Protocol is building a sustainable weight loss ecosystem

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