/The GLP-1 hype: How Lean Protocol is building a sustainable weight loss ecosystem

No healthcare development in the last two years has generated nearly as much conversation as GLP-1 medications. Then the frontline medication for diabetes, under brand names such as Semaglutide and Tirzepatide, better known under trade names, Ozempic and Mounjaro, is one of the most common buzzwords to pop up in conversations about weight loss. It’s easy to get hyped. India is facing an ever-growing problem with obesity and metabolic disease and an increasingly inactive work life, changing food practices, and rising diabetes levels have led to a crisis that will require appropriate intervention. At the heart of the issue is the GLP-1 drug, one of the most extensively discussed medical advances of modern times.
But among all of this celebration lies a single, unasked question: are these drugs being used wisely?
Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) is a gut hormone that regulates insulin and glucagon levels, slows gastric emptying, reduces appetite, and signals fullness to the brain and GLP-1 medications are designed to mimic and amplify these positive effects. Benefits in many patients include decreased hunger, improved glycemic control, and significant weight loss. In addition, GLP-1 medicines have led to a wave of self medication and misinformation. On social media people are sharing success stories, tales of dramatic weight loss, and how they got the medication from non-medical professionals. Many people are trying to obtain GLP-1s without medical oversight and not reflecting on why they have gained weight.
Without proper medical evaluation, lab testing, nutrition counselling, and lifestyle modification, patients may experience side effects such as nausea, fatigue, and GI upset. Even more significant, though, is the fact that many patients will relapse once they stop taking their meds because they never developed lasting habits to support the weight loss. The drive for obesity treatment is strong, and there is also a growing need for professionally organised and supervised programs to give patients safe and lasting outcomes.
This is what companies such as Lean Protocol are attempting to do to build a different model.
Not to advertise GLP-1 drugs as a silver bullet, Lean Protocol instead envisions them in the context of a bigger picture of obesity treatment. First they assess whether a patient is an appropriate medical candidate for treatment. Then the team conducts thorough diagnostic testing to investigate root causes and underlying factors for a patient’s weight gain. In view of these findings, the doctors affiliated to Lean Protocol formulate a personalised treatment plan or custom protocol. Right from the start of treatment and proposing prescription for supportive allied supplementation and GLP 1, there is further support beyond drug delivery which is administered through cold chain supply delivered by their medicine delivery partners.
The set of dietitians who knows exactly what to eat so your get the least amount of burps and gut related issues -the team of doctors ensures the GLP 1 dosages are adjusted not just in 4 weeks but escalated as and when required so the side effects are next to zero. This approach is part of an emerging paradigm that is gaining traction in the health-care environment. In increasing numbers of clinicians it is becoming clear that we are looking at appetite suppression and fostering favorable social situations which facilitate repeated healthful behaviour as the means that will indisputably ensure our long-term success in weight management. The fate of obesity care in India will ultimately depend on whether the industry can bring its innovation and responsibility together. GLP-1s could make millions of patients healthier, but their destiny depends on the standard of care in which they function.
Lean Protocol is designed to combine medical advice, diagnostics, nutrition and behavioural support into one system that not only helps you lose weight but also to keep it off. This is what the Dr Nishant Jain (Endocrinologist), who is part of the team of doctors at Lean Protocol has to say: “The philosophy of Lean Protocol is that obesity is not a medication problem. It is a medical, nutritional and behavioural problem, that must be tackled together. Medication works, but the protocol around it is magic and for us user health is paramount.”
The GLP-1 revolution reminded us that science is capable of harnessing miracles. The next step will be to make sure those miracles are used judiciously. As India enters the age of obesity treatment, organizations such as Lean Protocol will have an essential role to play in how these therapies are adopted, understood and used in clinical practice. For lasting change isn’t the result of just one injection. It is the result of a comprehensive protocol, consistent guidance and sustainable lifestyle change.
To get more information: leanprotocol.in
Note: This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about diabetes, weight loss, or other medical conditions.
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