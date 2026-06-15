/The GLP-1 hype: How Lean Protocol is building a sustainable weight loss ecosystem

The set of dietitians who knows exactly what to eat so your get the least amount of burps and gut related issues -the team of doctors ensures the GLP 1 dosages are adjusted not just in 4 weeks but escalated as and when required so the side effects are next to zero. This approach is part of an emerging paradigm that is gaining traction in the health-care environment. In increasing numbers of clinicians it is becoming clear that we are looking at appetite suppression and fostering favorable social situations which facilitate repeated healthful behaviour as the means that will indisputably ensure our long-term success in weight management. The fate of obesity care in India will ultimately depend on whether the industry can bring its innovation and responsibility together. GLP-1s could make millions of patients healthier, but their destiny depends on the standard of care in which they function.