/The great Khali joins TrueHope Foundation to rebuild flood-damaged hanuman mandir in Assam

As the relief and rehabilitation operations in Sivasagar, Assam, go on, former professional wrestler and public figure, The Great Khali, has come to the assistance of The TrueHope Foundation by joining hands with the concerned organisation to reach out to the communities affected by flooding.
It is a long-term rehabilitation program for the flood-affected families. The organization is currently preparing to build 100 houses for 100 families affected by the floods, and is collaborating with other groups to deliver much-needed aid, such as 500 beds, 500 mattresses, 1,000 pillows, 500 fans, 500 water filters, ration kits and other daily essentials.
As part of the rehabilitation efforts, a sacred puja was organised to mark the beginning of the reconstruction of a Hanuman Mandir that was washed away in the floods. The temple is being rebuilt as a place of faith, peace and community gathering, where local residents can come together for prayer and support.
The reconstruction is being undertaken in collaboration with the Deeplina Deka Foundation, Ayan for Assam and TrueHope Foundation, with the support of The Great Khali.
During his visit to Assam, Khali also urged celebrities and public figures across the country to come forward and support communities affected by the floods.
“Before we are celebrities, we are human beings. If we cannot come forward to serve another human being, then being a celebrity has little meaning,” Khali said.
Kuldeep Khatri, Co-founder of TrueHope Foundation, said the organisation remains committed to supporting flood-affected communities in Assam and helping them move from immediate relief towards long-term rehabilitation.
The initiative brings together relief assistance, permanent housing and the restoration of community spaces, with the aim of helping affected families rebuild their lives with safety, dignity and hope.
The organisers hope that the involvement of public figures such as Khali will encourage more individuals, celebrities and organisations to contribute to relief and rehabilitation efforts in Assam.
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