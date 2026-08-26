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The great Khali joins TrueHope Foundation to rebuild flood-damaged hanuman mandir in Assam

During his visit to Assam, Khali urged celebrities and public figures across the country to come forward and support communities affected by the floods. 

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 11:08 AM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 11:22 AM IST
The great Khali joins TrueHope Foundation to rebuild flood-damaged hanuman mandir in Assam

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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