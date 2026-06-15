Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

'The Maharashtra Files' revives painful memory of 2018 Dharma Patil case

'The Maharashtra Files' highlights land acquisition injustice, corruption, and bureaucratic indifference, advocating transparency, accountability, and citizens' rights.

Published: Jun 15, 2026, 11:28 AM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 12:49 PM IST
'The Maharashtra Files' revives painful memory of 2018 Dharma Patil case

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
IMU CET counselling 2026 explained: Registration, choice filling and more
imu cet counselling 20263 min ago
2
ChatGPT8 min ago
3
mobility11 min ago
4
Jemimah Rodrigues15 min ago
5
Weekly Vastu Tips18 min ago