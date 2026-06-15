'The Maharashtra Files' revives painful memory of 2018 Dharma Patil case

Dharma Patil, who allegedly did not get full compensation after the land acquisition, tried to end his life at Mantralaya, Mumbai, disturbing the conscience of all the people of the state. Although “The Maharashtra Files” presents its story in a fictional form, its social context is deeply realistic. The central character of the film, Janabai Rathod, acted by Usha Nadkarni is an elderly woman whose land is acquired by the government, but she does not receive fair and adequate compensation. With the hope of getting justice, she carries her file from village-level offices to district offices and finally to Mantralaya. However, at every stage, she faces delay, avoidance, red-tapism, corruption, and the harsh indifference of the system. The acting of Usha Nadkarni as Janabai Rathod is mind blowing and brought tears to the audiences watching her in the theatres. Other artists have also performed next to the realities.