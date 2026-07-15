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The microstructure of efficiency: How direct asset pricing counteracts systemic liquidity shocks

Raw spread trading with direct ECN access reduces transaction friction, improves execution accuracy, strengthens risk management, and enhances institutional capital efficiency.

Published: Jul 15, 2026, 12:33 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 12:50 PM IST
The microstructure of efficiency: How direct asset pricing counteracts systemic liquidity shocks

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