The Middle-Class Assault: Why Financial Stress Is The New Cultural Depression

Mumbai: The dream starts with a credit card loan, a car loan, a Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) EMI, an education loan for the child's better future. Credit has long been the middle-class Indian way to aspiration. But for millions of common men, that same ladder is now a horrendous trap DOWN THE INFINITE ROAD. Each day with EMIs unpaid, bills gone to defaulters, and costs soaring sky-high, thousands of families are on the edge of a quiet mental health crisis.

These days, doubts creep into people's minds, thanks to surveys that bring out the magnitude of their plight. When we consider the Money9 Financial Security Index, we find the fact that 69% of Indian households live in financial insecurity. Outlook magazine admits that 58% find it hard to balance their expenses from month to month. While India applauds its fast economic growth, the middle class is silently drowning in financial anxiety.

A software engineer from Bangalore, 32 years old, recounting his story, asked to remain anonymous. The story is common; many other individuals undergo the same dilemmas. To most, it is no longer about money but rather about the anguish endured in silence: sleepless nights, impaired relationships, and the gnawing shame that one cannot cope or provide for the family.

According to mental health specialists, financial pressure is a contributor to depression, anxiety, and insomnia. One study published in the Indian Journal of Psychiatry found that an individual with severe financial stress is twice as likely to show symptoms of depression in comparison with a debt-free individual.

For an aspirational middle-class household, the debt often begins as an opportunity-stimulus for buying a house, funding education, or investing in a small enterprise. But income stagnates-turning enmeshed EMIs into a mental torture.

Credit card debt, in particular, is rising sharply. According to Reserve Bank of India data, outstanding credit card dues in India touched an all-time high in 2024, growing at 30% year-on-year. For many young professionals, what started as convenience has become an endless pressure.

"For India’s middle class, debt was supposed to be a tool of progress and fulfilment of their long-standing dreams, not a cause of despair. What we are witnessing today is not merely a financial strain but an emotional one — sleepless nights, a broken confidence, and silent suffering. It is time we normalise asking for help, providing empathetic and affordable solutions, and creating an infrastructure that values peace of mind as much as it considers economic growth."

- Harish Parmar, Founder, SingleDebt

In spite of their dimension, money issues remain taboo, and so most people-much too many, in fact-keep mum about their financial woes. According to research experts of the pmc ncbi research, over 36% of Indians feel too ashamed to talk about their debt struggles even with close family. Such silence increases isolation, leading an individual to believe one is a failure when faced with financial stress, instead of viewing it as a structural problem.

"Services like the Mann Talks Helpline help break the silence around financial stress by offering anonymity and confidentiality. In a society where money troubles are often hidden in shame, our Helpline provides a safe, non-judgmental space for people to speak openly, seek help, and begin healing without fear of stigma." - Disket Angmo, Lead, Mann Talks.

This year, World Mental Health Day found itself given much thought and discussions on the link between debt and mental health in India. Advocates have dented the suggestion that financial literacy, debt counselling, and mental health counselling ought to be thrust into the arena of general discourse.

Against this societal backdrop, cultural movements like Sound of Silence (SOS) an initiative by SingleDebt in association with Mann Talks (mental-health NGO)-are coming into existence to give these challenges a voice. The initiative sets the stage for free talks, helpline calls, self-help tools including mindfulness audio series and knowledge repository, and even private counselling to lower anxiety and reduce the loneliness that comes from money problems. With Par Marketing conceptualizing the programme-one that breaks down stigma-the hope is that debt issues will be known in India as a collective challenge, something each citizen should vocally take on.

India's middle class is generally said to be resilient, but resilience should not translate to silent suffering. As the financial stress tightens its grip, let every policymaker, employer, and community recognise financial stress as a crisis of mental health.

Each unpaid EMI, behind it, is more than just numbers on a ledger. It is a story of restless nights, strained relations, and family matters. It is a story trying to quietly pull for help.

To know more about managing financial stress, you can visit www.sos.singledebt.in. For confidential, immediate support, dial SingleDebt helpline 022 6876 2605.

